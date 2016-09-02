No verbals for Pumas

Pumas coach Hourcade not likely to engage All Blacks in psychological games

Russell Cheyne Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade embraces Nicolas Sanchez after their team was beaten 29-15 by the Wallabies in the World Cup semifinal in London last year.

OPINION: Argentina's coach Daniel Hourcade can be emotional, but it would be fanciful to expect him to supply the calibre of entertainment crabby Aussie counterpart Michael Cheika supplied last weekend.

Cheika must wait until October 22, when the All Blacks host the Wallabies for the dead rubber at Eden Park, if he fancies re-loading his slingshot and taking aim at the New Zealanders for grievances ranging from allegations of secret meetings with officials, to clumsy face-grabs.

The Rugby Championship merry-go-round doesn't stop. Another task awaits.

The next project for All Blacks coach Steve Hansen lies in Hamilton, the plan being to beat the Argentina at Waikato Stadium next weekend.

READ MORE:

* Franks decision "inconsistent"

* Douglas defends Franks

* Brian O'Driscoll denies taking 'petty' shot at NZ

* Owen Franks in clear over alleged eye-gouge

* Norquay: Why Brian O'Driscoll might be right

* Richie's 'cringe' at home movies on the big screen

That venue will be more modest than the famous Wembley Stadium, the ground where two sides last met for their first World Cup pool match in London on September 20.

In front of 89,000 spectators the All Blacks survived the yellow cardings of Richie McCaw, who was was caught foot tripping Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, and Conrad Smith to win 26-16.

Afterwards Argentina, rightly feeling heady after their brave display, hoped they might meet the All Blacks in the final at Twickenham but Cheika's Aussies climbed into them in the semi and easily beat them 29-15.

That's when Hourcade shed tears.

And it wasn't because his side had to make the unwanted trip across the city to the Olympic Stadium for the silly third-fourth playoff game against the Springboks.

"We feel huge pain, we were very emotional," he said after the loss to the Aussies.

One thing seems certain.

Hourcade is unlikely to give Hansen any reason to dip into his ammunition box next week. Cheika, given his edgy temperament, is almost too easy to wind-up.

Hansen started on the Aussie nice and early. In June he questioned why he had allowed England coach Eddie Jones to unsettle him with his comments during the three-match test series in Australia.

The niggle spilled over into the Rugby Championship.

A listening device was found in the All Blacks' meeting room in Sydney, and just hours before the first Bledisloe Cup game kicked-off the story was made public. Australian Rugby Union boss Bill Pulver fumed at the timing of this leaked information. Just who planted it, or why, hasn't been determined.

Then came the sniffles from Cheika last weekend. His dignity and tact went down the S-bend.

Now a new job awaits Hansen. Argentina may have beaten the Springboks 26-24 in Salta last weekend, but the All Blacks, who have never lost a test to the South Americans, won't be intimidated.

Hansen could give midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown another start on his home ground, but it seems more likely Ryan Crotty, providing he remains fit during Canterbury's match against Northland in Whangarei on Saturday night, would return to second five-eighth to flex out any wrinkles in his combination with Malakai Fekitoa.

The mix of the All Blacks' bench will create some interest; the focus will be on whether Hansen, as he did in the tests against the Wallabies, elects to sacrifice a specialist lock for an extra loose forward.

That match at Wembley last year was close: the All Blacks required a try from Sam Cane in the 66th minute to pull clear. The match in Christchurch, earlier in the year, wasn't. Pumas hooker Agustin Creevy scored two tries off lineout drives in the second half at AMI Stadium, yet the All Blacks still eased home 39-18.

It would be foolhardy to say the result at Waikato Stadium is a foregone conclusion, but it's a safe bet to say the All Blacks shouldn't be troubled.

And that Hourcade won't launch any post-match diatribes.







- Stuff