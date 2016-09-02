Dagg: Bledisloe's not 'tiddlywinks'

Bledisloe Cup not 'tiddlywinks', says All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg

CHRIS HYDE/GETTY IMAGES Israel Folau and Israel Dagg briefly set aside their trans-Tasman rivalry to promote the Brisbane Global Tens.

The bitter Bledisloe Cup fallout is merely a symptom of a rivalry that, while one-sided, still matters deeply to both countries, according to All Blacks star Israel Dagg.

Trans-Tasman tensions are high in the wake of last week's 29-9 result in Wellington, particularly following Australian allegations of eye gouging and secret referee meetings involving the victorious New Zealanders.

But Dagg - who scored two tries in a successful second test shift from fullback to the wing - says it's all part of the theatre of rugby.

"It's not tiddlywinks," Dagg said on Friday.

"It's a physical sport, a physical game and there are two sides that really want to win.

"Tempers flare and things happen, it's just part of the game.

"They're emotional, we're emotional ... it's like two bombs colliding."

Dagg said suggestions of a lack of respect between the Wallabies and All Blacks are wide of the mark.

"It's taking it a bit far," he said.

"We've got respect for them and they've got respect for us. You feel for them. It's not nice.

"In saying that, there's only one winner.

"They've just had a run where things haven't gone right for them. I'm sure it will turn around quickly and you guys (the media) will start loving them again."

Dagg also dismissed talk the Bledisloe Cup rivalry is losing its lustre because of the All Blacks' dominance, with this the 14th consecutive year the coveted trophy will remain in their possession.

"It will never fall away," he said.

"Australia-New Zealand, it's always going to be a tough, full-on, physical, exhilarating battle.

"It's going to be no different for the rest of our lives."

The Crusaders fullback was speaking at a promotional event for the inaugural Brisbane Global Tens of which he and Wallabies counterpart Israel Folau have signed on as playing ambassadors.

Their commitment is an early sign the new pre-season tournament, set for February 11-12 next year at Suncorp Stadium, should have no trouble attracting some of rugby's biggest names.

Dagg and Folau briefly set aside their fierce rivalry to throw their weight behind the concept, which is backed by Duco Events, the creators of the NRL's successful Auckland Nines.

All 10 Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby franchises - plus French glamour club Toulon, Japanese powerhouse Panasonic Wild Knights, South Africa's Blue Bulls and the Samoan national team - are locked in for the two-day tournament.

"It's a very exciting concept," Folau said.

"I love watching the Nines and looking at that concept, I've always thought that rugby can do a similar thing.

"The amount of space that's going to be out there on the field, that's something that excites me personally."

Organiser David Higgins said the Brisbane Global Tens is on track for a sellout, and believes more teams will be keen to take part in future once they see what it's about, having already been approached by some interested "rugby folk" from Fiji.

Dagg is relishing a rare chance for southern hemisphere franchises to mix it with the likes of Toulon and the Wild Knights.

"We might not ever get an opportunity to play these guys again," he added.

"There's going to be some stuff nobody expects - backwards kicks, or forwards doing some razzle-dazzle things.

"What a better way to get a tan than in Brisbane in February, playing some good footy and having fun with your mates."

