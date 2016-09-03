ABs' toughest match? Themselves

Awesome All Blacks so dominant they could be own toughest opponents in 2016

MARTIN HUNTER/GETTY IMAGES Beauden Barrett has been on fire for the All Blacks as they've left the Wallabies in their dust.

Right now, with England nowhere on the radar, the All Blacks' toughest opponents might just well be themselves. Can they maintain their edge, their resolve and their lofty standards in the face of competition as flimsy as a Real Housewives storyline?

It could be coach Steve Hansen's biggest challenge as he charges further into the Rugby Championship, resuming next Saturday night in Hamilton against Argentina, and well beyond into November's tour north.

The All Blacks may have to find ways to push themselves, because it does not seem as though many, if any, of their looming opponents are going to do so.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT The All Blacks easily blew past the Wallabies in the teams' last two clashes.

Hansen won't be caught uttering such thoughts publicly, and there will be the usual lines trotted out in coming weeks about the respect they have for both the Pumas and Springboks. But privately it will be a concern he is mulling.

If his side continues to win with impunity − their overall victory streak is up to 13, their home test run to 42 on the bounce since their last loss on Kiwi soil in 2009 and under Hansen they have dropped just three of 59 internationals − the coach may have to dig deep into his motivational bag of tricks.

GETTY IMAGES Even with his talent pool, All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen will have to work hard to keep the team in good form.

Overcoming boredom, predictability and over-confidence might be just as important as continuing to execute passing skills, back up ball-runners and smother with that near impenetrable black defensive wall.

Maybe we're reading too much into the opening fortnight of the competition, where the All Blacks smashed the Wallabies 42-8 in Sydney and followed that up with a 29-9 Bledisloe clincher in Wellington.

It was all too easy, too one-sided for some, though the exquisite level the New Zealanders played at for 50-odd minutes at the Olympic Stadium certainly hinted at a team capable of not just matching the levels of the latter part of the McCaw era, but surpassing them.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT There's a high standard of talent in the ABs - but can they maintain this level?

In Wellington, they breezed to victory without barely getting out of second gear, offering a strong hint that even a C-plus effort might be too much for anyone else in 2016.

There's no doubt the Wallabies are at a low ebb − it's hard to think of an Australian side in the professional era that has been so ill-equipped in the basics of the game − but there is also every indication that Hansen has been true to his word, and that the All Blacks haven't "rebuilt" in the wake of the departure of a half-dozen hall-of-famers, but "re-established".

No Dan Carter. No Richie McCaw. No Ma'a Nonu. No Conrad Smith. No Tony Woodcock. So far, no problem.



Beauden Barrett has been a revelation at No 10, his elevated play the highlight of the rugby year so far in New Zealand. With his speed, instinct, line-breaking ability and vastly improved tactical, kicking and distribution game, the All Blacks have not missed a beat in the playmaking position.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT The All Blacks are still on top of their game, despite top players moving on to different things - like the red carpet, for Richie McCaw.

Same at No 7, where Sam Cane's long apprenticeship has been rewarded with a seamless introduction on the flank. And, just for good measure, the second most impressive player in Kiwi rugby, the fabulous Ardie Savea, is lurking on the bench.

Midfield has been less clear-cut, what with the injuries to Sonny Bill Williams, Charlie Ngatai, Ryan Crotty and George Moala. Still, the incredible depth in the New Zealand game has enabled them to wade through that potential minefield with little or no disruption.

The New Zealand back three is awash with options and form, even with Nehe Milner-Skudder still out, and Waisake Naholo injured again.

And up front there has been an ominous look to the All Black pack once they found their rhythm around the mid-point of the June series against Wales. They dismantled the Wallabies at the set piece and most other aspects of the game, and the second and back-rows have been superb.

So, where are the challenges? Potential banana skins? It's hard to see Argentina proving anything more than nuisance value, and these Boks do not look equipped to win in New Zealand. The finale in Durban might be a different matter, though, and it shapes as one of two possible acid tests if the South Africans can scramble an effective team by that stage.

The other could come on tour In November. You would expect the All Blacks, in this form, to take care of business. But the last two weeks against Ireland in Dublin and France in Paris could prove problematic, especially as the long year comes to a close. Remember Dublin in 2013?

It's why, as the All Blacks reassemble this week, they'll be wise to focus purely and simply on getting their heads right. As easy as it seemed against the Aussies, they need to stay on point, regardless of how the opposition present.

Assistant coach Ian Foster believes the group have gone to a new level with aspects of their game

"Defensively we're getting stronger and stronger, and the work Smithy (Wayne Smith) is doing there has been outstanding," he told Newstalk ZB. "We've really shut down Australia two tests in a row. And the number of our attacking variation type options have increased. We're threatening in a lot of different areas, through the driving, kicking game and through phase stuff giving us a little more variation to our play."

But Foster added a note of caution. "The challenge in a 14-test year is you can surprise people early in the year but it's how you get on later when people have analysed you and know more about your ways. That's going to challenge us in terms of have we cemented the growth we think we've got."

Every indication is that the All Blacks have got this. That they aren't going to beat themselves. Let's see.

ALL BLACKS - REMAINING TESTS

v Argentina, Hamilton, Sept 10

v South Africa, Christchurch, Sept 17

v Argentina, Buenos Aires, Oct 2

v South Africa, Durban, Oct 9

v Australia, Auckland, Oct 22

v Ireland, Chicago, Nov 5

v Italy, Rome, Nov 13

v Ireland, Dublin, Nov 20

v France, Paris, Nov 27

