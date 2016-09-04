Stephen Jones v ABs

All Blacks, and New Zealand rugby fans, under fire from Stephen Jones again after Owen Franks 'eye gouge' incident

FOX SPORT Owen Franks avoided punishment for this incident with Kane Douglas when the All Blacks beat the Wallabies in Wellington last month.

Rugby's less-civilised nation - New Zealand - answers to different rules than the rest.

That's the view of Stephen Jones, regarded by many as the most vociferous critic of the All Blacks. Jones has again taken the national rugby side, New Zealand as a nation, and rugby officials to task.

In his latest column penned for The Sunday Times in the UK, Jones has railed against the failure of Sanzaar to take any action against New Zealand prop Owen Franks for what some alleged was an eye-gouge act against Wallabies lock Kane Douglas last month.

SUPPLIED Television footage presented at a press conference by Sir Clive Woodward to back up his claims Keven Mealamu and Tana Umaga spear-tackled Brian O'Driscoll in Christchurch in 2005.

"Are people too scared of New Zealand to take a stand? Do New Zealand dominate Sanzar [sic] so much?" Jones wrote.

Not surprisingly, the veteran rugby writer referenced Brian O'Driscoll's tour-ending injury with the Lions in 2005 when citing examples of when he felt the All Blacks had avoided the disciplinary processes and punishment due to them.

GETTY IMAGES Argentina's Mariano Galarza (No 19) was suspended for nine weeks after being found guilty of eye-gouging All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick during the team's opening match at last year's Rugby World Cup.

"And so yet another horror is added to the litany of shame," he wrote. Franks was not cited by Australia or Sanzaar after the incident, where he ran his hand over the face of Douglas early on in the All Blacks' 29-9 win over Australia in the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington on August 27.

Jones claimed Franks "curled his fingers into a claw, then inserted them towards and apparently into the eye sockets of Douglas". However, Douglas said he had no issues with the Franks incident.

"I probably didn't realise how bad it looked until after the game [when watching it on TV]," Douglas said. "My eyes were fine and it all happened so quickly I was on to the next thing in the game.

"I didn't think of it like that. It was an All Black trying to stop me driving through the maul, arms everywhere and everything happening in a few seconds. I've got no issue at all but obviously you want to be protecting the eyes of players."

But the incident still left Jones deeply unsatisfied.

"The grotesque reality that the All Blacks are subject to an entirely different disciplinary code than the rest of the world, has yet again been exposed," he wrote.

Jones saw the failing to cite Franks as a continuation of outrageous judicial incidents surrounding alleged foul play and the All Blacks.

"The craven abrogation by the citing officer reminds you forcibly of arguably the most horrific incident of all in Christchurch in 2005, when Keven Mealamu and Tana Umaga of New Zealand picked up O'Driscoll, not then in possession of the ball, carried him back a few yards and drove him head-first into the ground," he wrote.

"It looked horrendous enough at the time. Then a different camera angle appeared, which showed that it could have killed O'Driscoll. Instead, the spear tackle simply ruled him out of a Lions tour, in which he was captain, with a dislocated shoulder. The citing officer was found that evening scuttling through the departure lounge at Christchurch airport, waving away pertinent questions as he disappeared. No action was ever taken."

Jones wrote that "the likes of Brian O'Driscoll, Will Carling, Michael Lynagh and a galaxy of others expressed their disgust" at how Franks wasn't called to face a judicial process - and that "New Zealand, the nation of the wise monkeys" leapt to the defence of one of their All Black heroes.

"In the minds of New Zealanders, is blame more a matter of nationality rather than facts, and image, and safety?" Jones asked.

"Comparisons have been drawn all week with rugby's more civilised civilised nations," he then prompted, citing examples of England's Chris Ashton, Wales' Tomas Francis and Argentina's Mariano Galarza being suspended for what Jones seems to feel were lesser 'offences' than Franks'.

Jones wrote that if World Rugby fails to act, the result is "conceivably, physical danger for every player who visits New Zealand."

In a breakout to his column, titled 'Carnage! 50 years of unpunished thuggery', Jones went on to list seven incidents of so-called New Zealand thuggery against opposing teams that went unpunished.

