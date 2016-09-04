All Blacks prop Owen Franks denies eye-gouging in Bledisloe test

All Blacks prop Owen Franks has been under scrutiny from Wallabies for an alleged eye-gouging incident.

Owen Franks has laid it out plain and simple about his alleged eye gouging incident.

The All Blacks prop has been the subject of much discussion in the past week over whether he eye-gouged Wallabies lock Kane Douglas in the Bledisloe Cup test match in Wellington last weekend, which New Zealand won 29-9.

Media and rugby pundits have weighed in on the incident since, but Franks put the saga to bed on Sunday.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. All Blacks prop Owen Franks has denied eye gouging Kane Douglas.

"It's a non-event really," Franks said during a visit to the Sports and Rugby Institute in Palmerston North. "I didn't eye-gouge him."

Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images Wallabies forward Kane Douglas says he takes no issue with where Owen Franks' hand touched him in the Wellington test.

Franks was seen on camera grabbing Douglas' head during a driving maul and some believed he eye-gouged him while doing so.

But Franks' thoughts reinforce what the other man involved, Douglas, said earlier in the week.

"I probably didn't realise how bad it looked until after the game [when watching it on TV]," Douglas told the Courier Mail in Australia.

"My eyes were fine and it all happened so quickly I was on to the next thing in the game."

Douglas said he didn't feel like he was eye-gouged.

"I didn't think of it like that. It was an All Black trying to stop me driving through the maul, arms everywhere and everything happening in a few seconds," he said.

"I've got no issue at all but obviously you want to be protecting the eyes of players."

The incident came early in the match and happened right in front of French referee Romain Poite who took no action.



The Sanzaar citing commissioner also had no problems with it, much to the dismay of the Wallabies.

Franks wasn't cited, but the incident was criticised by former Ireland skipper Brian O'Driscoll and English rugby scribe Stephen Jones.

Irish great O'Driscoll got involved in a heated debate on Twitter where he labelled the lack of action by authorities "an absolute sham" and that there were "different rules for some".

Jones, columnist for The Sunday Times who is no stranger to criticising New Zealand rugby, railed against the failure of Sanzaar to take any action against Franks.

"Are people too scared of New Zealand to take a stand? Do New Zealand dominate Sanzar so much?" Jones wrote.

Jones referenced O'Driscoll's tour-ending injury with the Lions in 2005 when citing examples of when he felt the All Blacks had avoided the disciplinary processes and punishment due to them.

"And so yet another horror is added to the litany of shame," he wrote.

Jones claimed Franks "curled his fingers into a claw, then inserted them towards and apparently into the eye sockets of Douglas".

