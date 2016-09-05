Retallick ready to disrupt

Brodie Retallick and All Blacks' mates ready to disrupt Pumas' dangerous drives

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will be key to stopping the dangerous Pumas rolling maul in Saturday's test.





The All Blacks have been pinching lineouts for fun in the opening two weeks of the Rugby Championship against the Wallabies, but in Saturday night's test against Argentina in Hamilton that fine art is set to be a much more important factor.

Not only have New Zealand been perfect on their own throws - 5/0 in Sydney and a whopping 17/0 in Wellington - but in each Bledisloe fixture they also claimed three of Australia's, with Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read having snaffled two apiece so far. The other three teams have just one between them, courtesy of South Africa's lone pinch.

While the All Blacks were so far superior to Australia that the lineout efforts were really cherries on top, if the tall timber can get up and disrupt against the punchy Pumas pack, it will go a long way to shutting down a real area of their expertise - the rolling maul.

Cast your mind back a little over 12 months, and it was the crafty and plucky Argentinians who were putting some serious doubt into Kiwi punters' minds after captain Agustin Creevy wheeled his way over for a double in the 39-18 defeat in Christchurch. The rolling maul, when done right, is a tough thing to stop, and fortunately for the All Blacks they were able to hold strong two months later at the World Cup.

But lately it seems they have got even better at pressuring their opponents' ball, and Retallick said the All Blacks would be proactive and try and stop the inevitable drives before they get started.

"If we can cut it off in the air then they don't get a chance to set their maul. So it's always a big focus for us," he said.

"It's a strong part of the game if the opposition can get that going, and you sort of leave it into the ref's hands penalty-wise, if it starts rolling forward.

"We need to be up for the physical battle, and hopefully nullify that, because if they do get it and they start to win a few penalties, then it's going to bring them into the game.

"We obviously try and work as a pack to try and disrupt as much ball as we can. A lot of it's done doing the homework during the week and having a look. Obviously you can't guarantee they're going to bring the same movements, or even the same lineouts, and having the week off, they probably won't. But it's just a lot of reading and reacting and trying to put some pressure on in the air, and hopefully steal a few."

In their win and loss against South Africa the Pumas won a combined 22 lineouts and lost two. The other set piece, the scrum, is also an area they can use to win field position, and penalties.

"The way they play, they're going to probably try and make a mess of the scrum, they scrummage differently, and try hold the ball in, whereas we want to get it out quickly," Retallick said.

