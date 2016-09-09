Contrasting motives for All Blacks and Argentina ahead of test in Hamilton

There's history to preserve, and history to make, in Hamilton on Saturday night.

In the not-too-distant past Argentina was a team the top-tier nations might be challenged by for a while, but would comfortably roll over the top of.

Now, All Blacks captain Kieran Read has his troops focused for what is possibly the second best side in the Southern Hemisphere.

"We're looking at this Argy team as a real threat to us," Read said on the eve of their Rugby Championship match. "They're coming under the radar, they've certainly got a bit of confidence about them, they're a good side, and we know they've run us close a couple of times last year. So it's going to be a big test for us.

"There's probably not much for them to lose, so they'll be turning up with a bit of confidence and a bit of a chance to throw the ball around and give it all they've got."

Read said the Pumas were "certainly playing better footy, and a better side than what they were when they first came in [to the competition]", and that their combinations would be strong after most played together for the Jaguares in Super Rugby.

"They're a quality side, right up there in world rugby."

For Argentina, it's a case of believing they can make history.

Led by inspirational skipper Agustin Creevy, the team have taken massive strides in recent times, and the All Blacks remain as their only top-tier scalp to take, in this, their 23rd meeting.

Creevy, with the team's media manager operating as translator, said it was clearly a "huge challenge", but that they go in with every intent.

"We believe that if we do things really well, if we have the perfect game, we can beat them, of course," he said. "Knowing that they are the best team in the world."

The 31-year-old, who debuted back in 2005 and has 51 caps to his name, said the team had taken confidence after beating the Springboks a fortnight ago, having also nearly toppled them the week prior in South Africa.

"When we beat them in Salta it gave a lot of confidence because it showed to the team that we were a team with experience, that can get a good result after having a bad result the week before."

Despite the Jaguares' struggles in their debut Super Rugby season, Creevy said it was helpful for the players' development, enabling them to feel comfortable as a team, and "playing a style of game we were not playing before".

The Pumas have two distinct weapons - their unpredictable run-from-anywhere backs - along with a traditionally dangerous driving maul, which Creevy of course scored twice from when the teams met in Christchurch last year.

"We are not putting to much focus on that, but we know it is an important weapon if we do it well during the game," Creevy said of the maul.

"First of all we have to have a good lineout."

And the one-on-one battle between Creevy and Dane Coles should be cracking. Coles spoke during the week of his admiration for the affable skipper, and his skillset. And the respect is very much mutual.

"Of course, he's an excellent player," Creevy said. "He has shown this for a long time.

"It's going to be really nice to play against him, I really respect him as a player."

- Stuff