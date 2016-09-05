Kerr-Barlow ready if needed

Tawera Kerr-Barlow biding his time for an All Blacks recall after 'freakish' injuries

Tawera Kerr-Barlow is biding his time for an All Blacks recall after a frustrating year.

The 26-year-old halfback came off the bench to play the second half of Waikato's defence of the Ranfurly Shield against Manawatu on Sunday, which they won 19-10.

Kerr-Barlow looked off the pace to start with, which is understandable given his lack of regular rugby this year.

His last match was the Chiefs' semifinal defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington on July 30.

But Kerr-Barlow soon found his rhythm and his calming influence at halfback helped guide Waikato to their fifth defence of the Log o' Wood this season.

A concussion knock, and the form of Brad Weber, saw Kerr-Barlow lose his regular starting spot for the Chiefs.

Once over that, his hand freakishly collided with Aaron Cruden's head in a tackle in the Chiefs' 28-27 win over the Hurricanes in April, and it was subsequently broken.

With Aaron Smith locked in as the All Blacks halfback, Kerr-Barlow has fallen down the reserves' pecking order after TJ Perenara's outstanding form for the Hurricanes as they won their maiden Super Rugby title.

Kerr-Barlow was named in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad, but he sat out the two test victories the world champions secured over the Wallabies.

Argentina are next up in Hamilton this Saturday.

Kerr-Barlow was unsure about his prospects of playing on his home turf at Waikato Stadium, with Smith and Perenara expected to retain their places in the All Blacks 23.

"All my injuries have been freakish, with my concussion and a broken hand. It's nothing that I can really control. It's just ill fortune," he said.

"I look forward to any game time I can get. Whether I play this week as part of the All Blacks side, I'll just keep going hard until I get another opportunity."

Kerr-Barlow wasn't expected to play for Waikato in round three of the national provincial championships because of family reasons.

But he was named in their squad on Friday and trained at the captain's run, which was his only session with Waikato's squad.

Kerr-Barlow admitted he was rusty when he came on to replace Harrison Levien for the second half against Manawatu.

His box-kick five metres out from Waikato's line was charged down by his opposite number Toby Morland. The TMO adjudged that the Manawatu halfback was offside though.

"I was bit scratchy at the start there. I was quite happy that didn't turn out to be a try, but after I got into the game I was fine," said Kerr-Barlow.

"It was really nice to get out there and for the boys and the team to fit me in.

"I was only able to get out there for the captain's run. I really appreciated the support and I was grateful to get out there for a run, especially for a shield game."

Kerr-Barlow's inclusion was a timely bonus for Waikato, with experienced halfback Isaac Boss a late withdrawal because of a minor hamstring injury.

Levien was called up to start, with Kerr-Barlow in reserve.

Samoan halfback Pele Cowley was named on the bench as Waikato defended the shield against North Harbour in round two of the NPC.

