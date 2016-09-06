Self-bugging surprises Tew

Steve Tew would be 'surprised' if Aussie police were implying All Blacks bugged themselves

Hagen Hopkins/ Getty Images NZ Rugby CEO Steve Tew says he would be surprised if Australian police had implied the All Blacks themselves might have been responsible for the bugging of a room at their Sydney hotel.

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew would be surprised if Australian police were implying a listening device found in the All Blacks' Sydney hotel could have been planted by someone in the NZ camp.

The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday said New South Wales Police were still exploring a number of avenues as to who planted the device.

If it turned out to be someone from within the All Blacks camp, they would "absolutely" look at criminally pursuing the matter given the amount of attention the investigation required.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAXMEDIA NZ All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster responds to the talk that the All Blacks' bug could have links to their own camp.

On Tuesday, Tew told media gathered at a NZ Rugby press conference in Wellington, held to announce Gordon Tietjens' retirement as NZ sevens coach, he had been surprised to read new details of the inquiry. He did not know when its completion was likely.

"I have seen the story," Tew said.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the team didn't go to the Australian police right away after discovering the bug because they went through a process with the hotel.

"The police are going to do their job, and we certainly respect that. I'm surprised to read anything about this until the inquiry is finished, but I guess that's what happens.

"Obviously we'd be very surprised if there was any implication that we'd done it ourselves, but we'll let the New South Wales Police go through their job.

"I haven't heard from them [the police] for a while actually. They may be talking to Darren [All Blacks manager Darren Shand] but I haven't heard anything."

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said the latest allegation was surprising.

"I haven't heard that [the talk the bug could have even come from a New Zealander]," Foster said on Tuesday in Hamilton where the All Blacks are preparing to play Argentina.

"My understanding is that it's a police enquiry, I haven't heard that it's finalised, so I'm not sure I can really say too much about that.

"But if they consider it coming out of this camp it's a little bit surprising."

Three weeks have passed since the All Blacks found a listening device in their Double Bay hotel in the lead-up to the first Bledisloe test in Sydney.

However, a police source has told the Sydney Morning Herald they have not ruled out anything out at this stage, saying "a lot of people are going to be spoken to" and they will treat every possibility, no matter how far-fetched it might sound, seriously.

New information has also come to light, with police revealing the device is not as sophisticated as first reported.

Initial reports suggested the device was of high quality, but police say a thorough examination of the listening device has proved it to be far from that.

The device is small and battery operated with a short life span. Police are now investigating where the device was purchased as well as trying to analyse what it is actually made from.

Despite the unsophisticated nature of the device, police say they have to keep open all avenues of inquiry and put aside personal opinions of "whether it was actually there for anything".

The notion of the All Blacks planting the device there themselves, while improbable, was something police have not ruled out.

"A lot of people are going to be spoken to and we've got to treat every possibility [seriously]," a police source said.

"We've got to look at all avenues regardless of our personal opinions.

"Given the attention the investigation requires, it can be a criminal offence, so if it got to that then absolutely we'd be looking at criminally pursuing it. It's just going to be really difficult to get to that point I'd say, that's the issue."

There has been speculation the device may have been put there by a gambling syndicate in the pursuit of information from an All Blacks team meeting.

Police say they cannot dismiss that possibility, even though the device is not as sophisticated as first thought.

Police have managed to obtain CCTV from the InterContinental Hotel in Double Bay and have been making solid developments in that area.

The room where the device was found does not have CCTV, however police have been able to review people going in and out of the meeting room. At the moment no one has been identified through CCTV.

Police say the hotel has been fully co-operative in their investigations, with the SMH reporting last week the hotel chain were furious about their reputation being questioned.

The police source confirmed the InterContinental repeatedly asked the All Blacks to hand the matter over to police but New Zealand Rugby had stated their belief on the Monday they didn't want to take any action.

It wasn't until Saturday morning, five days after it was found, police were notified of the discovered listening device via media reports.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the reason the NZR didn't go to police was "because we went through a process with the hotel and then our CEO [Tew] was away at the Olympics and he arrived and he needed to be spoken to and be properly briefed on it."

While Hansen could understand why a delay in coming forward could have hampered the investigation, police say it has made little difference a fortnight or so on from when they were initially told.

According to Australian federal law: "Generally, it is an offence to knowingly install, use or cause to be used, or maintain a listening device to record a private conversation, whether or not the person is a party to that private conversation."

- Sydney Morning Herald