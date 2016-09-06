All Blacks feel heat in Bug-gate

Latest wacky turn in Bug-gate may be no laughing matter for NZ and Aussie relations

Hagen Hopkins NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew acknowledged the All Blacks should have reported the discovery of a listening device in their Sydney hotel earlier.

OPINION: Now Bug-gate has taken a twist towards the ridiculous, there seems little point holding back on the conspiracy theories.

So come on, guys, who did it? Someone out there knows those responsible for inserting what is now understood to be a not-so-sophisticated listening device under a chair inside the All Blacks' meeting room in their Sydney hotel last month.

According to an anonymous spokesperson from the New South Wales police, they have to put aside personal opinions of "whether it actually was there for anything".

The report from Australia stated the police haven't ruled out the All Blacks' being betrayed by an insider, someone who, for whatever reason, wanted to record conversations from within.

You could have a lot of fun with this. Did the players want an early heads-up on what management were going to recommend for the dinner menu, or maybe a jealous team-mate wanted to listen to one of the other boys talking about his movements on date night?

Gambling syndicates could be involved, some opined. That makes sense, but it might pay to cast the net of suspicion further.

Anyone, it seems, could be fair game in this pot boiler. Ex-Moonies, mixed-up hippies or bored housewives.

All seem as likely as the All Blacks spying upon themselves. But, all possibilities, we are told, must be considered.

It is quite possible the NSW police have got better things to do, but, given the publicity, are obligated to keep taking an interest in this file.

Of course, it is quite possible it will go nowhere. A couple of weeks have passed since the All Blacks passed information to the cops about the listening device, and no-one seems any the wiser.

Can lessons be taken out of this comedy-drama?

For sure. NZ Rugby boss Steve Tew has already acknowledged they should have reported the discovery of the device to police much earlier. It was found on the Monday. Police were notified on Saturday, a significant delay.

Tew said the hotel staff were immediately advised and they relied on them to investigate the issue. The hotel company is annoyed its reputation has been tarnished. Australian Rugby Union boss Bill Pulver was understandably annoyed when the story was leaked on the Saturday, just hours before the test against the Wallabies kicked off. It was a PR disaster for his organisation, which is already struggling in the battle of the sporting codes and was eager to promote this marquee game against the mighty All Blacks.

No-one from the All Blacks accused the Wallabies camp of planting the device, but they couldn't avoid being drawn into the saga. Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and Pulver strenuously denied involvement.

Just when you thought you couldn't script this stuff, Cheika, stepped in and went TNT.

Already steaming after his side were torpedoed in Sydney, he accused All Blacks coach Steve Hansen of secretly meeting referee Romain Poite before the Wallabies were beaten 29-9 in Wellington, alleged Owen Franks had gouged Kane Douglas and said his captain Stephen Moore wasn't shown enough respect.

Now former Wallabies great Matt Burke has joined respected commentator Rod Kafer in accusing referees of being biased towards the All Blacks.

Tensions are climbing. If the NSW police don't unravel the mystery of the bug-in-the-chair, the conspiracy theories, bonkers or otherwise, will continue.

And, maybe, that will have a lingering effect on the relations between the two proud trans-Tasman rugby nations.

Given New Zealand and Australian rugby unions form key planks of Sanzaar, and could seek support from each other as the fight for a global season continues, these trivial issues could be more detrimental than we would like to think.







- Stuff