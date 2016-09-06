All Blacks wary of improving Argentina ahead of Saturday's test in Hamilton

It's the game on The Rugby Championship schedule where the All Blacks could traditionally tinker with their lineup and mix things up, but hosting Argentina is quickly becoming a task which can't be taken lightly.

This is a side on the rise, and who were worthy World Cup semifinalists last year.

They entered an expanded southern hemisphere tournament in 2012 and waited 16 games for a victory, at home over Australia in 2014, but last year the plucky South Americans secured a scalp on foreign soil in beating the Springboks, and they went oh so close to repeating the dose this year, before getting the job done in the return leg.

ONE NEWS Selector Grant Fox says despite a successful start to their season, they aren't taking anything for granted against Argentina for Saturday’s Auckland Test.

Although the All Blacks haven't lost to them in 22 meetings (one draw), it's enough to have them treading with a degree of caution, ahead of their clash in Hamilton on Saturday night.

"That just shows that they have cemented that growth, I think," assistant coach Ian Foster said of the Pumas' latest victory.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES The Argentina Pumas will be fierce opponents for the boys in black.

"So we've got to stop looking at them as a team that's got potential and is not quite there. They've now beaten just about everyone, probably just not us. And I'm pretty sure we're on their radar.

"They're a team that's probably grown a lot of confidence, and when they grow in confidence their game gets more expansive and more challenging.

"We have a growing respect for their ability to change things up a little bit during a game and present different options in attack and defence."

GETTY IMAGES All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, flanked by Mike Cron, left, and Ian Foster, at All Blacks training in Hamilton on Tuesday as they prepare for an improving Argentina side.

So expect the All Blacks to limit any changes, as they look to bed in just what has worked so well for them in their five tests so far this year.

After a week off they have a reasonably fit squad to choose from, with Waisake Naholo (hamstring) and George Moala (knee) two still in the casualty ward, but both back running, with Moala a chance to face the Springboks in Christchurch next weekend and Naholo targeting the Argentina clash a fortnight after.

Ryan Crotty and Codie Taylor (both concussion) have returned to the mix, having had a run for Canterbury in the NPC.



Taylor will likely come back onto the bench for James Parsons, while Crotty will probably slot back into second five-eighth, despite a fine showing on debut from Anton Lienert-Brown in the Bledisloe clincher in Wellington.

ONE News The All Blacks captain insisted that Los Pumas should be considered a serious threat to his side.

Foster said there were "always selection dilemmas" and a need to manage the growth of combinations with the opportunity for others.

"We've got a number of guys who haven't been in the starting position who are chomping at the bit, so there's plenty for us to think about," he said.

"The big factor for us is just how we continue to keep growing our game, and what the best group of players is, whether it's a bit of continuity, or a little bit of freshness, so it's one of those balancing things.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES The All Blacks have done well so far, having easily beaten Australia - twice - but Argentina will put up a good fight.

"I guess right now we're in a good state, we're at home, we haven't got a lot of travel, we're fresh, we haven't got too many injuries, so it's also a good stage to make sure we just keep cementing the way we're playing.

"So I think continuity's probably more of a way forward initially. But again, within that there's always going to be room for a couple of tweaks."

Meanwhile, Foster said talk from the north around the All Blacks getting an easy ride with referees and judiciaries was white noise the team blocked out, though he did see it as a backhanded compliment.

"To me, they have got a lot of respect for us, it's probably why they want to say something.

"They want to have a dig at us, but has that really changed over all the years? So I don't know that this is any different than it ever has been. It's a competitive world, everyone wants to have a crack at each other, and for some reason we're in the limelight right now, but it doesn't change what we do."

