Ryan Crotty back as All Blacks show Pumas respect with just one change

In bygone years experimentation against the Pumas went unquestioned. How times have changed.

Respect must be earned, and the Pumas have clearly achieved that, with the All Blacks making just one starting change to the team that secured the Bledisloe Cup in Wellington almost two weeks ago.

Ryan Crotty returns for Saturday's test in Hamilton from a head knock that kept him out of the Wellington win after proving his fitness with Canterbury last week. Despite a superb test debut in the capital, Chiefs second five-eighth Anton Lienert-Brown moves to the bench which allows Crotty to partner Malakai Fekitoa in the midfield.

PAUL SEISER/PHOTOSPORT Ryan Crotty is back at second five-eighth for the All Blacks against the Pumas on Saturday.

Lienert-Brown could not have done anything more on debut, and his relegation is merely a reflection that Crotty is the incumbent No 12.

Still inexperienced as a combination, Crotty and Fekitoa will be keen to prove they remain the preferred midfield duo, as George Moala waits in the wings.

Otherwise, the All Blacks have retained the same starting line-up that dispatched the Wallabies. That means Ben Smith stays at fullback; Israel Dagg on the right wing and with Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner Skudder still injured, Julian Savea gets a second successive start on the left edge.

The only other tweaks come on the bench where Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor returns from a blow to the head he sustained in the opening minutes of the 42-8 demolition of the Wallabies in Sydney. Taylor's recall sees James Parsons drop out, and Otago's Liam Coltman left to bide his time.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Codie Taylor returns from injury to the All Blacks bench for the Pumas test on Saturday.

In preparation for the physical challenge the Pumas pack pose, Luke Romano replaces Liam Squire on the bench. The All Blacks clearly feel the need for specialist locking cover is more pertinent for the Pumas than it was for the Wallabies' shaky lineout.

Steve Hansen won't need to utter many cautions against complacency in team meetings this week. Even without star lock Tomas Lavanini and wing Manuel Montero, both of whom are missing through injury, the Pumas' threat is genuine following their home victory over the Springboks.

Hansen has backed up those sentiments by naming his best available team, resisting the urge to rotate this early in the Rugby Championship. It sends a clear message that he expects standards to be maintained in the face of what should prove a tougher test than Wales and the Wallabies have provided thus far this year.

"In selecting this team, we felt there was the need for consistency," Hansen said. "The squad is five games into re-establishing themselves on the international stage and we felt that it would not be right to make a lot of changes.

"We know we'll be facing a completely different challenge this week. Argentina will bring their traditional physicality up-front and flair in the backs and we will have to be ready for whatever they throw at us.

"They have shown in their time in the Rugby Championship, and especially in their two recent tests against South Africa, that they are a very good side and will bring their own unique challenges.

"We have worked hard during the early part of the week on getting reconnected as a group, getting the understanding of our roles cemented, and getting our mental attitude right. We'll need to be right on top of our game, both mentally and physically, and play the game with real accuracy, if we are to prevail on Saturday."

The All Blacks have, meanwhile, released Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Damian McKenzie and Tawera Kerr-Barlow for Auckland's match against Waikato at Eden Park on Sunday.

ALL BLACKS: Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Malakai Fekitoa, Ryan Crotty, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (c), Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Joe Moody. Reserves: Codie Taylor , Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Anton Lienert-Brown

