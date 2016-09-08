Mission Impossible for Gatland?

Head to Head: Is this Mission Impossible for Warren Gatland's Lions?

PHOTOSPORT Warren Gatland has a long history of coaching the Lions. He was an assistant for the tour of South Africa in 2009, and was head coach against Australia in 2013.

Is all this negativity about the British and Irish Lions' chances against the All Blacks next year just a colourful media beat-up?

If anyone can help the Lions nail their first series win in New Zealand since 1971, surely it is former All Blacks hooker Warren Gatland.

Gatland, we must remember, guided the Lions to a 2-1 series win over the Aussies in 2013 so he has a fine track record with them.

GETTY IMAGES Steve Hansen assisted Graham Henry when the All Blacks swept aside the Lions with a 3-0 series win in New Zealand in 2005. Hansen has been the All Blacks' head coach since 2012.

Mission Impossible? Glenn McLean issues a raspberry to that theory, and says the Lions are in with a chance.

Richard Knowler isn't nearly as optimistic. In fact, he says they are no hope.

REUTERS Clive Woodward, pictured at a training with the Lions in New Zealand, had to watch his side get crushed 3-0 in their series against the All Blacks in 2005.

GLENN MCLEAN

Warren Gatland - he will lead the Lions on Mission Possible

To say it is not possible for the British and Irish Lions to win in New Zealand is like saying upsets never happen in sport.

Yes, the odds and history are stacked heavily in favour of the All Blacks but by no means is it mission impossible for Lions coach Warren Gatland.

For starters, the insistence that they play New Zealand's Super Rugby franchises, as well as the New Zealand Maori, will be a significant swing in the Lions favour, not the death knell of the tour as many are predicting.

Why? Because the Lions would have gained little from playing a succession of under-strength provincial sides who would have lacked the overall quality to test them before they meet the All Blacks.

With the schedule, which sees the Lions play the Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders, New Zealand Maori and Chiefs before the first test, Gatland can give his entire squad a clear picture of the effort needed to topple the world champions.

Although New Zealand Rugby has already given itself a decent advantage by somehow convincing the Lions to play two tests at Eden Park, the All Blacks traditional home base will not hold the same fears for the tourists because of the sheer volume of their own fans expected to fill prime areas of the ground.

Too many New Zealanders have already fallen into the chasm of complacency by thinking the 2017 tour will mirror that of the 2005 disaster.

Gatland is no Clive Woodward. He will not make the same mistakes the England man did by turning his players inward instead of facing them outward.

He will have them embrace the tour, it's challenges and turn negatives into positives.

Most importantly, Gatland will create a united group. There will be no 'us' and 'them' on Gatland's watch.

Critics will point to the former All Blacks rake and believe his record is too poor against southern hemisphere sides to break a 46-year series losing streak.

The Lions are no Wales.

They will be better resourced, well led and more than capable of following a game plan that could frustrate the All Blacks into a first test loss. From that point they only have to win one of the next two games while the All Blacks had into a direction they have not been for more than a decade.

Series are different to one-off matches and the All Blacks have not been tested consistently enough in the June international window to have a clear understanding of how much pressure could mount if they fall behind in the series.

Also, do not underestimate how good the England players on the tour will improve under Eddie Jones' watch before they arrive in New Zealand.

The All Blacks will not have faced many of the men who could potentially front for the first test and that too could prove significant.

Sir Ian McGreechan, the embodiment of a British and Irish Lion, knows Gatland is a " New Zealander who understands New Zealand rugby, especially what it means to play against the Lions" and how significant that is.

Things might be going swimmingly for the All Blacks right now but there are potential bumps in the road ahead, especially if they got injuries to someone like Dane Coles or their midfield gets any thinner.

RICHARD KNOWLER

Great gusts of laughter must have reverberated around the corridors of New Zealand Rugby's head office when this itinerary was approved.

Ten matches in just over a month. Three tests against the All Blacks, five games involving Super Rugby clubs, one against the New Zealand Maori and a relatively easy tour opener with a Provincial Union team providing opposition.

That can't be right. You're having a laugh aren't you? No. The British and Irish Lions agreed to these terms. Utter madness.

There's more. The Blues, Crusaders and Highlanders should be near to full-strength, with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen expected to allow many internationals to play the games in Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin. And don't forget the New Zealand Maori, a team capable of matching their stirring pre-match haka with 80 minutes of aggression, power and continuity under wily coach Colin Cooper, also get a crack at Warren Gatland's gang before the first test in Auckland.

This is what a real British and Irish Lions tour is about: tough games to give the fans, who must pay decent coin for their seats, something to get excited about.

Oh, and it's not a bad way to soften-up the tourists is it? The Lions must negotiate a rugby minefield that stretches from Whangarei to Dunedin.

When their' airplane lands at Auckland airport it wouldn't come as a surprise if they peer out their windows and see a sign that reads something like this: Welcome to the Tour from Hell.

Not for a moment should such a greeting, if anyone was to bother doing it, be interpreted as an underhand dig by the rugby-loving people of New Zealand. It would just be a statement of fact.

Yes, Gatland has been quick to present a cheerful smile and gently waggle his finger when queried on the issue of why so many games have been crammed into this unforgiving programme.

No wimps will be selected. If you don't think we can win this series, lectured Gatland, don't bother presenting a boarding pass at London's Heathrow Airport.

He should expect to be commended for such a positive attitude, because the reality is he, his coaching staff and players, cannot afford to allow their bottom lips to drag through the mud at any point of the tour.

Being prepared to tear off the bed covers every morning, throw open the curtains and happily giggle at the prospect of spending another wonderful day training or playing footy in Aotearoa is a must. Otherwise it won't take long before they are psychologically shot.

Of course it still won't be enough for the Lions to emerge with the first series win in New Zealand since John Dawes' mob whacked the All Blacks in 1971.

It is a worry that even when you sweep aside the unforgiving schedule, you still have to dig frantically for the positives.

Even with a large number of so-called second-tier players seeking better money with overseas clubs, the depth in New Zealand remains strong.

Crowd attendances for many national provincial championship games might be depressingly low, but the skill-level, speed and awareness of the teams is a reminder why the five Super Rugby clubs are able to keep refreshing their rosters with decent talent.

Even if injuries undermine the All Blacks selectors' ability to pick their best for the tests, the Super Rugby assembly line should spit out able replacements. They are just a phone call and a short flight away.

For Gatland, any reinforcements must wing their way from the other side of the planet. But that will be the least of his problems. There is a real chance the All Blacks will win the series 3-0.









