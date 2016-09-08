Barrett's pace sets him apart

All Black Beauden Barrett discovers pace to set him apart as a first five-eighth

GETTY IMAGES Beauden Barrett's pace is what has set him apart as a first five-eighth.





Believe it or not, Beauden Barrett never used to be all that quick.

School athletics events saw him do the long distance stuff, but he wasn't in the sprints. Oh how some things change. There might be hope for all of us yet. The saying that you can't coach speed might be outdated.

As we all know now, Barrett is one of the quickest men going around on a rugby paddock. He's a first five-eighth, yet wingers sometimes get left in his dust. He beat Ben Smith in Thursday's gym speed testing for good measure.

While some playmakers have plenty of other vital skills, there has perhaps never been a No 10 with the pure speed of Barrett, who presents such a danger to any slightly kinked defensive line.

Asked if he'd seen a running type of first-five with as much ability, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had one to compare his current maestro to.

"Nicky Allen, probably. A long time ago," Hansen said. "Most of you probably don't know who he is, but do your research, he was pretty good. He's not with us any longer, unfortunately."

Allen played through the late 70's and early 80's for Auckland and Counties, along with two tests for the All Blacks in 1982 (coming in as a replacement for Wayne Smith), but in an injury-prone career tragically died from head injuries in a club match in Wollongong in 1984, aged just 26.

"He was a guy that had real pace," Hansen said of the 1.75m, 73kg Allen - 12cm and 18kg smaller than Barrett. "And that's what Beauden's got hasn't he, he's just genuinely quick, and can take advantage of the things that he sees. He probably doesn't see any more things than other people, he's just got that out and out gas."

When informed of the comparison Hansen had made, Barrett, not the only one, was a bit in the dark.

"I take that as a compliment," he said. "I don't know too much about him. I'll have to do my homework."

The 25-year-old said his pace was just something that had come over time, through hard work in the gym, and plyometrics, building it throughout the year.

"I haven't always had it," he said, adding it was neither really a planned addition to his game.

"No not really. I guess I get confidence when I do get the opportunity to have a crack and get my running game going. It's become a key part of my game which I never used to have. It's something I have to really work hard on to get even better, and it's a strength of mine."

Barrett's form has been so mind-blowing this year that even Hansen had to admit it had surpassed expectations.

"Probably, if we're being fair, yeah, he's got there a bit quicker than we thought," he said.

"He's got an opportunity and he's played out of his skin, to the point where you can't not pick him."

Hansen said that the Hurricanes playing through the playoffs, and the intense weather conditions those games were played in, had allowed Barrett to develop even more, and take a real confidence to steer the All Blacks' ship.

He also credited the New Zealand game for producing players with this sort of talent, with "your main computer, which is your 10" touching the ball more than anyone else and therefore making the most decisions.

It's scary for any opposition to think if Barrett could get much better, but both he and Hansen will demand it.

"If he sits on his laurels and gets complacent then people will go past him," Hansen said. "But he's only beginning isn't he, he's only young. And I'm sure he'll get better, he's got a desire to want to get better, so that's the first ingredient in baking that cake."

That is indeed a tasty offering.

- Stuff