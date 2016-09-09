All Blacks to avoid off-the-ball scraps and control tempers against Pumas

Andrew Saville at Waikato Stadium with a preview of the Test tomorrow night.

Keep calm and carry on. That's the All Blacks mantra this week.

Call it damage control, but to a certain extent the Wallabies found success adopting a disruptive, aggressive mindset against the All Blacks in Wellington. The 29-9 scoreline aside, it was hardly a memorable spectacle as the Australians did everything they could to unsettle Steve Hansen's men.

The All Blacks eventually romped home to secure the Bledisloe but it was not their finest performance, especially when compared with the week previous in Sydney. That was largely because they were guilty of being distracted by off-the-ball incidents.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Dane Coles plans to control his aggression and temper better against the Pumas this week.

Some All Blacks got sucked into the niggle, and there's a suggestion Argentina may look to implement similar tactics.

The Jaguares, after all, were the most penalised team in Super Rugby this season, conceding eight yellow cards, two reds and two penalty tries. Loose forward Leonardo Senatore also copped a 10-week ban for biting.

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles appreciates the need to control his temper.

"We go out there to play, not bring niggle. There could be a bit of chat but we're looking to play a bit of footy. They might see that as a way to get into us but we've probably learnt a lesson from that Aussie test to get on with it quicker and play footy. If they bring that we've got to adapt," Coles said.

"I learnt a good lesson last week and probably got a bit fired up and carried on a bit much. I play with an edge but I always go out there to play footy.

"I won't back down and I'm pretty sure they won't back down. They've got a pretty good world-class hooker in [Pumas captain Agustin] Creevy so I'm looking forward to the battle there."

It's easy to watch from the comfort of the sofa, stands or pub and say players should know better than to react to certain incidents; that they should keep their cool no matter what.

But in the heat of the moment, with adrenaline following and the urge to back up team-mates pumping through your system, it's not always that simple.

Even after 71 tests, finding the balance between legal aggression and crossing the line is a notion Jerome Kaino often grapples with.

"It's still pretty tough," he said. "In test much rugby with that intensity you do get certain situations where you want to lash out or act in a certain way but you can't.

"It just depends on who you're playing and what situation it is. Obviously we've got quite a... close relationship with the Australians. There were certain situations in the last test where guys acted uncharacteristically - not just us, more so them.

"At times you want to play rugby and we did that before they did.

"All teams get scrutinised closely for what they do, especially if it's off the ball and not in the spirit of our game. It's not in our nature to do those kind of things. We just want to go out there and play rugby. "

- Stuff