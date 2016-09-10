ABs overcome adversity

All Blacks overcome adversity to hammer plucky Argentina in Hamilton

GETTY IMAGES All Blacks winger Julian Savea was back in top form against Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday night.





It was all about overcoming adversity for the All Blacks in Hamilton on Saturday night.

There's been some infamous times in the past when, if put under enough pressure, the national side didn't have the tools to cope.

But the garage shed is certainly now full of every gadget needed for a DIY job, big or small, and the All Blacks showed that so beautifully in their 57-22 thrashing of Argentina at FMG Stadium Waikato.

If there were doubts about the $9 Pumas being a real threat to New Zealand, they were quickly put aside after the plucky visitors rocked the 23,361 home crowd with a try after two minutes.

The last time the All Blacks conceded the first try in a match was 12 matches ago, in fact against the Pumas, in the opening game of last year's World Cup. That day they overcame two yellow cards to senior players and saw the bench make a fine impact, to get the job done.

This time, on a gorgeous night in Hamilton, it was a case of remaining calm, being patient, and adaptive.

There was early niggle similar to what the Wallabies brought, and the All Blacks quickly put an end to that by standing up to it. There was some loose interpretations from referee Craig Jourbert around the breakdown, but the home side eventually found what they could and couldn't get away with.

There was the loss of Sam Cane early in the second half to a leg injury, with the score just 24-19, yet the All Blacks machine was far from disturbed, in fact the complete opposite as it turned out. Coach Steve Hansen even made the bold early substitutions of Aaron Smith and Dane Coles, putting the onus on the wider group.

The All Blacks had midweek labelled Argentina's style as "organised chaos" and the visitors certainly showed their penchant for running from deep, with hardly a kick in sight.

For the All Blacks, they got The Bus is back in service early, then got the ferrari out of the driveway midway through the second half to hoon away.

Julian Savea returned to his blockbusting best, sparking memories of those runs in last year's World Cup quarterfinal against France. Having not even been able to crack the Hurricanes' starting side in the back end of Super Rugby, the hulking winger stormed back to doing what he does best - running into, and over, would-be tacklers.

There was the fine finish under the sticks seeing him equal David Campese's world record of nine tries against Argentina, then the bullocking run which sent Pumas flying left, right and centre, setting up super-quick ball for the backline for Ben Smith to finish.

Argentina didn't even look to test the big man under the high ball, and when Nicolas Sanchez finally opted to late in the first half, his bomb was a shallow shocker, and such was Savea's confidence by that point, he coped with aplomb.

Play didn't run his way so much in the second half but there was a great run to snatch momentum for Charlie Faumuina's try which effectively put the result to bed.

Aside from Savea, it was more Beauden Barrett brilliance which helped spark the five tries in 23 minutes. After latching onto a lovely Ben Smith kick for a crucial score before halftime, his twinkle toes proved the undoing of the Pumas' defence and his pace was again so great to behold. The man is in absolutely stunning form. Just like his team.

With the Wallabies swept aside and the Pumas pummelled, South Africa lies in wait. But the men in black are making the gap below them so wide.

No job too tough for these guys.

