ABs face 'organised chaos'

Patience the key ingredient for All Blacks to breakdown Pumas

Exceeding on-field expectations appears the theme of this year's All Blacks but patience will be the commodity most needed to quell the Pumas at Waikato Stadium.

In some ways the All Blacks are victims of their own success. This year was supposed to feature a few road bumps; to see them come back to the pack. Five tests into the season, the common belief is they are instead widening the gap.

To be fair, Wales and the Wallabies probably don't provide a true gauge. Even so, the manner in which Kieran Read has led this team and the dominance his men consistently exert has surprised and thrilled in equal measures.

Fourteen points - the second test against Wales in Wellington - is the closest the All Blacks have come to defeat this year. A similar margin of victory will be expected against the Pumas but that will only come if the same attitude and execution is produced, and off-field distractions such as the Chiefs saga are blocked out.

Patience is a virtue and history tells us the Pumas should cause more frustrations than the Wallabies managed. How the All Blacks deal with those and how they adjust tactics will dictate how long it takes to get on top.

Typically, the Pumas compete for 60-odd minutes but, like many others, can't stick with the All Blacks in the final quarter. The Argentines gave the All Blacks a major hurry up in their last meeting at Wembley during their opening game of the World Cup. Yellow cards to Conrad Smith and Richie McCaw forced the All Blacks to come from behind and they were helped in no small way by Sonny Bill Williams' second half impact.

None of those figures will be present this time around. It will be left to Beauden Barrett to control proceedings; to pick his moments to attack, keep the All Blacks in the right areas and kick his goals.

Barrett's night will be heavily influenced by whether his pack continues to give him an armchair ride, and there's no doubt they face their toughest test in that regard this year.

By now everyone is well aware the All Blacks' game is based around delivering Aaron Smith's devastating pass quick ruck speed and using the width whenever possible. Achieve this often enough, and the interplay between backs and forwards shines, with opposition tending to tire as the All Blacks bench lifts the tempo.

While the Pumas have evolved their mentality to what's been described as organised chaos, their traditional strengths remain. They are powerful at set piece and their genuine big men attack the breakdown with vigour, slowing the ball on average 15 per cent more than the Wallabies.

"We were successful against Australia at getting the speed of ball we wanted to," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. "Whether we're allowed to do that against the Pumas we'll have to wait and see."

The visitors will use their drive; scrum for penalties, put pressure on the All Blacks lineout that's yet to lose a throw in the Rugby Championship, and have a crack with ball in hand.

All these elements cause fatigue, and more importantly many of them may force the All Blacks to commit more numbers to the breakdown and restrict the ability to station the likes of Dane Coles, Jerome Kaino and Read on the edges.

"If you give these guys dominance at scrum time and with their drive they've got some world-class backs," Coles said. "We know what's coming."

The Pumas will force the All Blacks to earn the right to play; to win the physical exchanges and methodically chip away.

"We were probably guilty of trying to play too much in Bledisloe II," Barrett said. "We had to go back to basics to break them down and it will be more of the same this week."

The Pumas arrived buoyed by victory over the Springboks but have, of course, never beaten the All Blacks. Their task is encapsulated by the fact that, since 2005, the All Blacks have played 70 tests at home - and lost only three.

In the 12 matches in New Zealand, the All Blacks have scored 432 more points than the Pumas - a 36 point win average.

On a fresh spring evening in the Tron, this test should be a lot closer than that. But don't count on a historic upset.

