Five All Blacks talking points ahead of All Blacks v Argentina test in Hamilton

MetService MetService All Blacks Matchday forecast NZ v ARG Hamilton

PACE v POWER

In a nutshell, that's this test summed up. Sure the Pumas will offload and have a crack, but their game is still fundamentally based around their forward pack flexing its muscle. They still love to scrum. They still love to maul. And in their last meeting with the All Blacks during the team's opening World Cup match at Wembley, they bullied the world champions for the majority of the contest at the breakdown.

The All Blacks will attempt to get the ball in and out of the collisions as quickly as possible. The more the Pumas slow their ball, the longer they'll be in the fight. The more time and space Aaron Smith gives Beauden Barrett, the more the Pumas will suffer.

Chris Symes Julian Savea has been in and out of the All Blacks team this year and will be keen to build on his last performance.

DISTRACTIONS

What, if any, impact will the Chiefs on-going stripper saga have on the All Blacks? New Zealand Rugby and the Players' Association have done their best to shield those players directly involved from having to front the issue head on. But behind closed doors, there could still be a few sweating when reading headlines this week. The All Blacks have systems in place for blocking out distractions and focusing on the task at hand. But when chief executive Steve Tew is forced to front a sideline press conference after the All Blacks captain's run at Waikato Stadium, and Chiefs players are protected from the media, you know the issue is a serious one.

READ MORE:

* ABs to control tempers

* Barrett's pace sets him apart

* ABs midfield endures disruption

* All Blacks' need for speed

Dominico Zapata Fairfax Media NZ

BARRETT BRILLIANCE

How much better can this bloke get? In the All Blacks two Rugby Championship tests Barrett has already had a hand in four tries - scoring one, and setting up three. He's also gained the most metres (157) thanks to his electric running game; beaten the most defenders (12) and made five clean breaks. With front-foot ball he appears unstoppable at present.

PUMAS CHANGES

Argentina arrive on the back of a win over the Springboks at home but the result came at a cost. Wing Manuel Montero, loose forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon and lock Tomas Lavini are all missing from that side. When it comes to the Pumas there's also the lingering question of belief; do they have the conviction to actually beat the All Blacks, having never done it before? Getting close must not be the ultimate aim.

IS 'THE BUS' REALLY BACK?

Julian Savea has endured a turbulent year. His recall to his favoured left wing in Wellington only arrived due to Waisake Naholo's hamstring injury and while 'the bus' finished a nice try in the corner, he now needs to back up that performance and prove he's moving back into form. No dropped balls. No tentativeness. Savea must back his pace and power and minimise mistakes. He's the obvious target for dual Pumas playmakers Juan Martin Hernandez and Nicolas Sanchez to throw some early bombs up.

- Stuff