All Blacks player ratings: Who made an impact in their demolition of the Pumas?

GETTY IMAGES Malakai Fekitoa draws two tacklers.

The All Blacks beat Argentina 57-22 in Hamilton on Saturday night. Here's how Stuff assessed the individual performances.

Ben Smith - 8

Up in the line plenty mixing roles with Barrett, whose try he set up with a beautifully-timed kick in behind. Great solo run for his own second.

Israel Dagg - 7

A mostly quiet night as play drifted towards Savea on the left. Chested a cross-kick backwards to give Romano a late try. Nailed a long penalty.

GETTY IMAGES Ben Smith on his way to scoring.

Malakai Fekitoa - 6

Little impact offensively. A knock on set up one of the penalties that kept Argentina in the contest in the first half.

Ryan Crotty - 7

Solid in his role. Doesn't have Lienert-Brown or Sonny Bill's surges, but knows how to run great lines. Scored twice.

PHOTOSPORT Beauden Barrett tackles Guido Petti.

Julian Savea - 9

​The Bus looks back to his best, scoring one try and helping create two more with strong runs. Fresh physically after Super Rugby rest?

Beauden Barrett - 8.5

As brilliant as ever in open play, but shaky with the boot, hence the half point. Great runs sparked big try on 54 mins.

Aaron Smith - 5

Tidy in directing the All Blacks' attack, but unable to exert control as he usually does. Subbed noticeably early.

Anthony Au-Yeung Julian Savea and Beauden Barrett celebrate.

Kieran Read - 7

Great defensive intercept as Pumas threatened early in second half. Showed killer instinct turning down a three-point attempt with Pumas reeling.

Sam Cane - 6

Was beginning to grow into the game when he suffered a leg injury at a ruck early in the second half.

Jerome Kaino - 7

Doesn't look like a man who made his All Blacks debut more than a decade ago. Big defensive hit caused vibrations early on.

GETTY IMAGES Julian Savea scores the All Blacks' first try.

Sam Whitelock - 7

At the core of so much of the team's attacking work, with short-passing skills on display.

Brodie Retallick - 7

Same as his locking partner, heavily involved in the attacking structures and no major errors. Huge workload.

Owen Franks - 6

Didn't score in his 83rd test so equalled Italian prop Salvatore Perugini's record tryless run.

Dane Coles - 5

Missed tackle let Argentina in to score early and gain confidence. Help set up the response, but lineout woes led to an early hook.

Joe Moody - 5

No major moments. Lucky that penalty he gave away for high tackle wasn't converted.

RESERVES

Codie Taylor - 6

Seemed like he'd be needed when brought on with lineout ailing. Game killed off soon after so wasn't.

Wyatt Crockett - 6

Added nothing of note, but didn't take anything away either.

Charlie Faumuina - 6

Scored a try.

​Luke Romano - Not rated

On for final 15 once game put to bed. Scored a try.

Ardie Savea - 7

Required to make his biggest contribution yet in a black jersey. Huge carry helped blow game open around the hour mark.

TJ Perenara - 6

Also asked to make a big contribution. Tidy but no major impact. Chip nearly set up Savea for a try.

Aaron Cruden - N/R

On for final 15 once game put to bed.

Anton Lienert-Brown - N/R

On for Crotty in the final 10.

- Stuff