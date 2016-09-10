All Blacks player ratings: Who made an impact in their demolition of the Pumas?
The All Blacks beat Argentina 57-22 in Hamilton on Saturday night. Here's how Stuff assessed the individual performances.
Ben Smith - 8
Up in the line plenty mixing roles with Barrett, whose try he set up with a beautifully-timed kick in behind. Great solo run for his own second.
Israel Dagg - 7
A mostly quiet night as play drifted towards Savea on the left. Chested a cross-kick backwards to give Romano a late try. Nailed a long penalty.
Malakai Fekitoa - 6
Little impact offensively. A knock on set up one of the penalties that kept Argentina in the contest in the first half.
READ MORE:
* ABs blow away Pumas
* Barrett out of this world
Ryan Crotty - 7
Solid in his role. Doesn't have Lienert-Brown or Sonny Bill's surges, but knows how to run great lines. Scored twice.
Julian Savea - 9
The Bus looks back to his best, scoring one try and helping create two more with strong runs. Fresh physically after Super Rugby rest?
Beauden Barrett - 8.5
As brilliant as ever in open play, but shaky with the boot, hence the half point. Great runs sparked big try on 54 mins.
Aaron Smith - 5
Tidy in directing the All Blacks' attack, but unable to exert control as he usually does. Subbed noticeably early.
Kieran Read - 7
Great defensive intercept as Pumas threatened early in second half. Showed killer instinct turning down a three-point attempt with Pumas reeling.
Sam Cane - 6
Was beginning to grow into the game when he suffered a leg injury at a ruck early in the second half.
Jerome Kaino - 7
Doesn't look like a man who made his All Blacks debut more than a decade ago. Big defensive hit caused vibrations early on.
Sam Whitelock - 7
At the core of so much of the team's attacking work, with short-passing skills on display.
Brodie Retallick - 7
Same as his locking partner, heavily involved in the attacking structures and no major errors. Huge workload.
Owen Franks - 6
Didn't score in his 83rd test so equalled Italian prop Salvatore Perugini's record tryless run.
Dane Coles - 5
Missed tackle let Argentina in to score early and gain confidence. Help set up the response, but lineout woes led to an early hook.
Joe Moody - 5
No major moments. Lucky that penalty he gave away for high tackle wasn't converted.
RESERVES
Codie Taylor - 6
Seemed like he'd be needed when brought on with lineout ailing. Game killed off soon after so wasn't.
Wyatt Crockett - 6
Added nothing of note, but didn't take anything away either.
Charlie Faumuina - 6
Scored a try.
Luke Romano - Not rated
On for final 15 once game put to bed. Scored a try.
Ardie Savea - 7
Required to make his biggest contribution yet in a black jersey. Huge carry helped blow game open around the hour mark.
TJ Perenara - 6
Also asked to make a big contribution. Tidy but no major impact. Chip nearly set up Savea for a try.
Aaron Cruden - N/R
On for final 15 once game put to bed.
Anton Lienert-Brown - N/R
On for Crotty in the final 10.
- Stuff
Comments