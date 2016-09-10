All Blacks blow away Pumas with sensational second half burst

SKY SPORT Argentina made life very difficult for New Zealand in Hamilton early on, but a second half blow out gives the All Blacks a 57-22 win.

Slow to start, sensational to finish. In the end it followed a familiar script, the one where the All Blacks surge away in the final quarter and deliver another romping, stomping win.

Eight-tries-to-one and the imposing 57-22 scoreline suggests this was another comfortable cakewalk for the humming All Blacks machine. That statement was true for the final 20 minutes; anything but for the first 50 or so.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland will share the Pumas' mixed emotions, and no doubt a tinge of anxiety. The visitors did so much right and, yet, were still handsomely beaten once again. Attacking with ambition and pace brought the Pumas rewards but it was also their undoing as they ran out of puff, and were eventually blown away.

PHOTOSPORT Leonardo Senatore goes high for the ball.

As Gatland watched on from the stands alongside 23,361 punters he, too, will be pondering just what it will take to quell Steve Hansen's seemingly unstoppable band of men on next year's onerous Lions tour. It's not a task many will envy, with the All Blacks now having won 14 in a row and 43 matches on the bounce at home.

This victory came with a significant cost for Hansen, with standout openside Sam Cane limping from the field after 45 minutes after appearing to hyper extend his knee. Cane was in serious discomfort even after he made it back to the bench and could be set for an extended spell on the sideline.

GETTY IMAGES Ben Smith runs in for a try.

Julian Savea and Ben Smith shone brightly, but Beauden Barrett's individual brilliance again turned the match for the All Blacks. His second half jink through the line and vision to lay on Ryan Crotty's first try broke the Pumas' spirit and saw the All Blacks kick home with confidence.

For large periods before that the All Blacks had to live without the ball, as Argentina's multifaceted game constantly challenged.

The Pumas came to fight. They were several notches better than anything Wales and the Wallabies mustered in five cracks at the All Blacks this year. They brought an urgency to everything. They broke tackles with a mixture of footwork, strength and they continually offloaded. Their ball movement was breathtaking at times. They challenged the All Blacks lineout. Combined it forced the All Blacks to scramble, and made them look rattled, for the first time this year.

Anthony Au-Yeung All Blacks wing Julian Savea returned to form against the Pumas at Waikato Stadium.

Aaron Smith had to make a number of tackles around the fringes with his forwards either slow to get into position or tied up as the Pumas targeted space up the guts. TJ Perenara's injection eight minutes into the second half reflected the need for a strong tackler at the boot of the ruck.

The Argentines put the All Blacks under genuine pressure from the outset, scoring in the third minute and Nicolas Sanchez chipped away off the tee. But they couldn't hack the pace and the contributions from Charlie Faumuina, Perenara, Codie Taylor and Wyatt Crockett off the bench proved pivotal.

The more the All Blacks got Julian Savea involved, the better they looked.

GETTY IMAGES Julian Savea of the All Blacks breaks through the tackle of Matias Orlando.

It's been a turbulent year for 'the bus' but his performance here confirmed his return to form. He ran with gusto into contact, scored one try by running a nice line in behind Crotty's dummy and busted through defenders at will again. This was Savea back to his belligerent best.

Jerome Kaino's beastly efforts weren't far behind, the blindside pulling off one huge hit and another charge off the kickoff which finished near halfway.

But, collectively, the All Blacks remain on another level.

PHOTOSPORT Ryan Crotty celebrates his try with team mates TJ Perenara and Ben Smith.

In a pre-match interview Gatland had this to say: "I think Aaron Smith is the best player in the world. Take him out of the equation and they might be a bit vulnerable."

On reflection, you'd suggest there's clearly a lot more to the All Blacks than that.

Scorers:

PHOTOSPORT All Blacks fans in good spirits in Hamilton.

New Zealand: Julian Savea, Ben Smith 2, Beauden Barrett, Ryan Crotty 2, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano tries, Beauden Barrett con 6, Israel Dagg pen , Aaron Cruden con

Argentina: Santiago Cordero try, Nicolas Sanchez con, pen 4

HT: 24-19

PHOTOSPORT A young Pumas fans ahead of the match.

