Barrett out of this world

Phil Gifford: Beauden Barrett is now officially out of this world

PHOTOSPORT Beauden Barrett on the attack against the Pumas.

OPINION: Forget drug testing. The way Beauden Barrett is playing calls for a paranormal investigation.

Exhibit One for the Ghostbusters would be the try he scored against the Pumas late in the first half last night in Hamilton.

The bounce of a rugby ball, as the great basketball coach Steve McKean used to joke, was always a mystery because it was "shaped like a damned peanut."

PHOTOSPORT Beauden Barrett scores a try against the Pumas.

But when Ben Smith clipped a little kick inside the Argentina 22 for Barrett to chase last night, you somehow knew it would skip away from desperate fullback Joaquin Tuculet, and sit up at chest height for the flying Barrett to scoot in for a try under the bar.

READ MORE:

* ABs leadership blossoming

* Recap: NZ Rugby Players' Association head Rob Nichol talks

* ABs to control tempers

And not once, but twice, in the passage of play before his brilliant feed to Ryan Crotty for a try in the second half, Barrett would mesmerise Puma defenders so thoroughly he was stepping past them as if they were tailors' dummies.

We've seen some great players in the 10 jersey in the All Blacks. The greatest, Dan Carter, has just left.

But Barrett brings something entirely his own to the position. It's sometimes hard not to laugh out loud at the weirdly sensational way the game itself seems to accommodate his every daring, exciting move.

Mind you, his stunning, almost wacky, moments seemed somehow right after such a deeply crazy week.

Consider it all. Two former Wallabies saying the All Blacks have lost their humility. Yes, that's right, Australian sportsmen criticising others for arrogance. A Strippergate report. Apologies for the Strippergate report. A South African referee saying the All Blacks are great to work with.

And then last night the All Blacks 7-0 down after three minutes to the Pumas, 14-16 down after 27 minutes.

The Pumas back line star, Nicolas Sanchez, kicks long and straight off the tee, and, unlike the Wallabies in Wellington a fortnight ago, the Pumas who came to Hamilton looked like they could actually scrum, pass, run and win a lineout.

But the problem any team in a test with these All Blacks has is that the All Blacks can do all of the above too, just with more accuracy, more pace, and more physicality. In the end last night it was barely a contest. It was fitting the final try, to Luke Romano, was a concoction the Harlem Globetrotters would be proud to own.

There are other players who add dimensions to the All Blacks that are not available to other test sides.

Jerome Kaino is less spectacular than Barrett, but there's no more valuable player in the All Black squad.

Every great pack needs an iron man, a forward who doesn't so much tackle as demolish, who thrives on the gritty industrial labour of the breakdown, shifting bodies, making hard, painful metres, while still being able to range wide. Kaino was the unsung hero of the world cup last year, but inside this team, there's nobody more respected.

Consider also Julian Savea, who played like a man who had been locked in a room during the week, forced to read every bad press clipping on him from the super rugby season, and was only allowed out when his temper was iron smelting hot.

When Savea is on song he presents one of the great sights in world rugby, a massive force of nature, able to beat tackles with sheer speed, or a sinuous swerve.

Argentina had some ideas to bring to the table, at least compared to the sterile negativity of the Wallabies, but right now there's a long patch of daylight between the All Blacks and every other team in the world.

Is that arrogance? I'd suggest not. As they say in the classics, just have a look at the record.

- Sunday Star Times