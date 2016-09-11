The Bus is back as All Blacks winger Julian Savea returns to blockbusting form

GETTY IMAGES All Blacks winger Julian Savea stormed back into form in the win over Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday night.





All aboard. The Bus is back.

It's been a bumpy ride for Julian Savea this year, but the hulking winger gave everyone a reminder of just what he can produce when his mind is on the job, after a barnstorming display in the 57-22 victory over Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday night.

This is the guy who couldn't make the Hurricanes starting lineup, with fitness and form issues having him watch on from the bench on their run to a maiden Super Rugby title.

Even after the worries against Wales, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen stuck by his man, confident everything would come right. There was a bench role against the Wallabies, but when Waisake Naholo did his hamstring the door was open. Savea started in Wellington and showed some good touches, but at FMG Stadium Waikato he was a man on a mission.

READ MORE:

* ABs blow away Pumas

* ABs overcome adversity

* How the ABs saved Savea

* All Blacks player ratings

Savea sparked the All Blacks into action by scoring their opening try, faking a short-side run before going to the middle of the park and bursting onto Aaron Smith's ball, behind Ryan Crotty's lovely dummy run. He then scattered Pumas to the turf in a powerful surge to set up the second.

By that early stage, Savea's confidence was rocketing, and he went on to be a menacing presence over 80 minutes. He racked up a game-high 116 metres (Ben Smith's 75 was the next most), made a game-high five clean breaks, and was top-equal with Smith with five defenders beaten.

"I was able to get my hands on the ball, and the boys inside definitely made that possible," Savea said.

The 26-year-old was certainly back in top gear, sparking memories of his destructive performance against France in last year's world Cup quarterfinal.

"You guys can be the judge in terms of if I'm back to my best," he said. "But for me it's just about playing rugby, enjoying it, and playing with a clear mind really, not caring about making mistakes. That's the sort of mindset I've gone through throughout the last few weeks.

"I think it was just me thinking about too much stuff and worrying about too much stuff, and making mistakes throughout the year. And sort of finding out what that is, and sort of just clearing that out."

It was telling from Savea, who acknowledged he hadn't turned up in the right nick early in the season. He said he had trained hard to get back up to speed, and that a good support crew had helped, with performing for his country a huge motivator.

"There's always something about this jersey that makes you want to not miss out on this team or miss out on this environment," Savea said.

"I'm really thankful to be here, and to get the opportunity really helps. The more time you're on the field, the more experience you get, and it's good."

Assistant coach Ian Foster was loathe to get too carried away with his left wing beast, but there was an obvious sense of satisfaction.

"He's getting there," Foster said. "He'll be really pleased with that game. He's upping his work rate and taking advantage of the fact that he's really fit, and now the small skillset stuff is starting to come back, so [we're] pleased with him."

​Savea's try took him to 42 in just 46 tests, now two behind fourth-placed Jeff Wilson on the All Blacks' all-time tryscorers list, and seven behind the top ranked Doug Howlett.

There are eight tests remaining this year for The Bus to continue his joyride.

Next stop, Christchurch.

- Stuff