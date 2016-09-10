Cane could miss six weeks

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane's hamstring injury opens door for Ardie Savea

BRUCE LIM/PHOTOSPORT All Blacks flanker Sam Cane gets medical attention and leaves the field in the victory over the Pumas.

Sam Cane's misfortune could provide Ardie Savea with a tantalising opening.

The All Blacks openside role has been one of the most hotly-debated topics this year. Just as Cane had delivered a string of standout performances to silence the critics after stepping into Richie McCaw's sizeable shoes this year, injury intervened against the Pumas in Hamilton on Saturday.

While contesting one of a number of rucks in the All Blacks' patchy 57-22 victory, Cane's hamstring gave way and he limped from the field in the 45th minute. Cane was still in considerable pain once he made it back to the bench, with the help of support staff.

Initial post-match reports from All Blacks coach Steve Hansen suggested Cane will be sidelined for anywhere between four to six weeks - a period that could see him miss the remainder of the Rugby Championship including home and away tests against the Springboks and a return match in Argentina.

"He's in a bit of pain so it's not a good sign with a hammy," Hansen said.

After a breakout Super Rugby season with the Hurricanes, Savea has been forced to bide his time and provide leg-driving impact role. Next week against the Springboks in Christchurch, it appears his first test start in the No 7 jersey will arrive, with Matt Todd likely to be called in as a replacement.

For the first 50 minutes, the All Blacks battled as the Pumas exposed regular holes up the middle. Hansen described it as an ideal game for his men to learn to regroup and find answers that saw them blow the Pumas away in the final quarter.

"Whenever you get something like this you learn something. If we'd been somewhere else in-front of 80,000 people where they don't like you much there would've been a wee bit more pressure," Hansen said of the comeback.

"There will be some guys that will have a good look at the way they played and they'll be disappointed with that and the leadership group will have some good conversations."

Asked what sort of message the nine-try romp sent to the rest of the rugby world, Hansen said: "They'll look at the 50 minutes where we struggled and think they can make us struggle, too. And they probably will."

Julian Savea's return to form - running for a game-high 116 metres, scoring one try and bumping off defenders at ease again - was a notable highlight.

Savea said he was now playing with a clear head - seemingly a completely different mindset from his difficult patch earlier in the year which included being benched for the Hurricanes' playoff matches. Assistant coach Ian Foster indicated there was even more to come from 'The Bus'.

"He'll be really pleased with that game," Foster said. "He's upping his work-rate and taking advantage of the fact he's really fit. The small skill set stuff is starting to comeback."

Ben Smith, Jerome Kaino and Owen Franks were other key contributors but Beauden Barrett's brilliant running game and ability to create something from nothing again sparked the All Blacks.

In a rare early change at halfback, TJ Perenara led influential impact from the bench that ultimately ground the Pumas into the Waikato Stadium turf.

"We've always wanted to give TJ some serious game-time in this championship," Hansen said. "Tonight was the night because Aaron [Smith] wasn't having the night he wanted. He was getting a little frustrated and at one point [referee] Craig [Joubert] had a little chat to him so we took him out of it. He'll learn from that. He's the best halfback in the world for a good number of reasons.

"TJ was outstanding when he came on. That was probably the turning point - him delivering ball that was crisper and cleaner. He wasn't caught up in the 50 minutes before that."

