TJ Perenara takes his chance, helping spark All Blacks to victory over Argentina

ONE NEWS TJ Perenara and Charlie Faumuina provided plenty of impetus off the bench playing a big role in NZ's 57-22 win over Argentina.

Cometh the half hour, cometh the halfback.

It was perhaps the biggest 30-odd minutes in TJ Perenara's test career. And he nailed it.

Having been outstanding for the Hurricanes in their charge to a first Super Rugby title, the 24-year-old gave a delightful "remember me?" performance off the bench to help the All Blacks to a 57-22 win over Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday night.

GETTY IMAGES TJ Perenara got the opportunity to play more minutes than usual, and helped guide the All Blacks home against Argentina.

When you've got the world's best in Aaron Smith in front of you, it's a matter of patience and then delivering when you get the chance. Perenara got around quarter of an hour in each of the routs of the Wallabies, but here was an entirely different challenge, as the All Blacks' flow was being disrupted by the plucky Pumas.

READ MORE:

* The Bus is back

* All Blacks player ratings

* Cane could miss six weeks

* ABs blow away Pumas﻿

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen raised several eyebrows in dragging Smith early in the second half, but it had the desired result, with Perenara up for the occasion, tidying up the ball delivery, and finishing with a game-high three try assists.

Hansen said Perenara's extended minutes weren't so much premeditated, but more circumstantial.

"We always wanted to give TJ some serious game time through this championship," he said. "And tonight was the night because Nuggy [Smith] wasn't probably having the night that he wanted, he was getting a little frustrated and at one point I think [referee] Craig [Joubert] had a wee chat to him, so we thought 'well let's just take him out of it, and let him think about it and learn from the experience'.

"It was great for TJ to come on, and I thought he was outstanding.

"That was probably the turning point in the game once he came on, delivering ball that was a lot crisper and clearer and he wasn't caught up in the 50 minutes before that."

The bench role is tricky in that you don't want to overplay your hand and try too hard. This was Perenara's 22nd test and 18th from the bench, but certainly one where he's had the most responsibility, with his side clinging to a 24-19 advantage.

"Being out there for a little bit longer, it's nice, and experience out on the field is what we all want and to be able to get a few extra minutes was nice," Perenara said.

"My job is to come on and be accurate in what I do, and to try and make an impact on each and every play that I get."

After providing a good ball for Charlie Faumuina to score, Perenara also showed great vision to move the ball to Ben Smith for his superb finish, and in between that he was part of an excellent eight-nine play from a scrum, where he put Ryan Crotty over - a move he took great delight in.

​"Crotty sort of gave me a heads-up before that scrum went down that he wanted the ball... and when I saw the confidence that he wanted the pill, I knew I was going to give it to him straight away," Perenara said. "And for it to work and for his instinct to get a result, that's what I was probably more happy with, that he'd seen a cue earlier on in the game."

Perenara felt that reading those signs was a strength of the team's, but also an area where the team can also make the most growth.

"It's not about physical ability, it's not too much about skillset, it's about decision making under pressure, reading cues and executing."

- Stuff