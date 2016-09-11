Crotty ABs new midfield maestro

Ryan Crotty nonchalantly taking on role of All Blacks' new midfield maestro

"A safe pair of hands", "dependable", "he's never let the black jersey down", but Ryan Crotty is now establishing himself as plenty more than that.

The All Blacks' 57-22 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday night saw Crotty return to the side and show all his gritty qualities along with quite marvellous moments, as he scooted over for two tries - the first double of his international career, which is now 20 tests old.

After the retirements of Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith there were plenty of what-ifs around the All Blacks' midfield makeup this year. But even with injuries to Charlie Ngatai, Sonny Bill Williams and George Moala, it was reliable Ryan who was going to be given first go in the No 12.

And despite the constant shuffling of midfield personnel, Crotty has adapted well, leading the way for the 'green tea group' - a tag relating to the midfielders' midweek meetings.

A head knock ruled him out of the second half against the Wallabies in Sydney and the return leg in Wellington - where Anton Lienert-Brown did so well on debut - and after the following week's break, Crotty was back into his work at FMG Stadium Waikato.

He ripped into defensive duty early, then it was some smart running lines which had him playing a pivotal role.

His first was a beautiful decoy to let Julian Savea under the posts, while he was then twice the benefactor himself, firstly from running off Beauden Barrett's shoulder, and then hitting another great line for TJ Perenara to fire him over for his double.

Smith was never flashy either, but always praised for his defensive organisation, and Crotty's communication seems one of his best points. It also proves good foil for Malakai Fekitoa outside him, as the pair look to strike up their very new combination, which has the nice balance of finesse and power.

"There's been a lot of talk about it," Crotty said of their partnership. "All the midfielders as a whole unit, we work real hard together, we're a pretty tight bunch. It was probably a credit to the guys that didn't quite play as much tonight, to help me and Mala prepare as much as we could. It's nice to get a bit of time together out on the field and just continue to build that combination. So it was good fun out there."

