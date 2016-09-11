Savea set for first start

All Blacks confirm Ardie Savea set for first test start against Springboks

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Ardie Savea will replace injured All Blacks openside flanker Sam Cane against the struggling Springboks in Christchurch.

Expectations and hype have rapidly built around Ardie Savea. This week, those who chanted his name at the Cake Tin and salivated over his Super Rugby form get to witness his maiden start for the All Blacks against the struggling Springboks in Christchurch.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confirmed on Sunday that flanker Sam Cane, in the form of his life, damaged his hamstring and will miss the next four to six weeks. It's cruel timing for the Chiefs openside. Just as he began to assert his authority and more than justify his status, injury has temporarily curtailed progress.

Cane's absence not only provides Savea with an earlier-than-expected opening at No 7 but sees Matt Todd called in to provide cover from the bench on his home patch this week.

Hansen is well aware of the fanfare surrounding the younger Savea brother and, therefore, conscious of sheltering him somewhat from getting swept up in the hype.

Savea is, after all, only five games into his test career, and the 35 minutes he enjoyed off the bench after replacing Cane in the 57-22 win over the Pumas in Hamilton was his biggest taste of this arena.

"It's coming along okay. It's a big step up from Super Rugby to the more physical demands of international rugby. As we saw with his Hurricanes career he came in and took a couple of seasons to get to the point where he was really going to dominate," Hansen said.

"He's growing all the time. We had a good chat last week. He's happy and everyone is happy with the progress but we know there's things he can still do better. It's the pace of the game. He's a really explosive athlete so is he ready to play 80 minutes? We're not sure yet at that level but we'll get a good 60 out of him and we know Matty can play for as long as we need him.

"Matt has been in and around the team for a long time and become the professional yo-yo. He copes with it really well."

Interestingly, Hansen believes Savea will only get better the more weight he puts on. Making the comparison to Cane, who has gone from around 102kg to 109kg in the All Blacks under the guidance of strength and conditioning guru Nick Gill, Hansen said the added weight would increase Savea's impact for longer.

"That extra weight gives him [Cane] a lot more strength and power and he's able to do things that others can't," Hansen said. "Defensively he's been fantastic.

"I don't know if Ardie will get to that weight but he's certainly come a long way. When he started Super Rugby he was only 95kgs - he's up to 102 now so if we can get him around 105 that'll be a good weight for him."

While the All Blacks have the chance to reclaim the Rugby Championship trophy with two games to spare this weekend, separating the other three nations is difficult. The Boks appear on the southern hemisphere bottom rung and on a worrying downward spiral after their 23-17 defeat to the Wallabies in Brisbane, a result which confined them to successive losses.

Despite handing out back-to-back lessons to the Australians, Hansen tipped Michael Cheika's men to ride the much-needed confidence injection and put away the Pumas in Perth this week.

"It's about who is going to bounce back the best and you'd suggest Australia are in a better position because they come off a win and they'll be feeling good about themselves after struggling.

"These guys [Argentina] will maybe go into their shells a wee bit but it'll be a good contest because if they both turn up they've got contrasting styles."

- Stuff