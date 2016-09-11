All Blacks prop Owen Franks 'proud' of non try scoring world record

They all say he's proud of his record, Owen Franks.

The All Blacks scrum anchor has now played 83 tests - starting in all but 10 - without scoring a try to equal the record held by Italian prop Salvatore Perugini. It's not a title some would savour but Franks is a beast of his own, happy to do the grunt without fanfare.

The 28-year-old Cantabrian is at short odds to claim the record outright on his home pitch this week, with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen suggesting he might even avoid crossing the chalk.

Anthony Au-Yeung All Blacks prop Owen Franks has now played 83 tests without scoring a test try.

"We're not too worried if he doesn't score," Hansen said. "He's not meant to score too many and I think it's got to the point now where he doesn't want to score one, where he wants a record. He's pretty proud of it I think."

Any prop will tell you their value lies not in how many tries they get. Much more pleasure is taken from bucking heads, dominant scrums and quality cleanouts.

Franks, the senior statesman in the All Blacks front-row, is doing all that and so much more. After a bellow par effort against the Wallabies in Wellington, Franks led the charge for an All Blacks scrum that got the better of the Pumas in Hamilton - and will need to do the same against the Springboks this week.

"Owen did a great job this week with the boys up front he put a lot of emphasis on it," All Blacks captain Kieran Read said. "That's a benchmark for us and we've got to learn you've got to keep turning up and putting the effort in."

That scrum dominance provided a platform that allowed the All Blacks to strike twice with tries to Julian Savea and Ryan Crotty from eight-man shoves - no mean feat against a vaunted Pumas pack.

"Not only does he do his core roles - scrummaging, lineout lifting and cleaning he's a pretty good defender for having a small number on his back," Hansen said. "He certainly hit a lot of holes for us out in the middle of the park. He's doing those little things better and for a big man his handling skills are great."

Given Franks' record, fellow tight head Charlie Faumuina went as far to say he felt for the big man when he crossed for a second half try against the Pumas.

"I think it's something Owen is pretty proud of, not scoring a try in 80-odd tests," Faumuina said. "When I scored the try I thought about Owen because that's a situation he would've been in and I'm sure he would've got the try too."

You get the sense Franks is quite happy to sit on his duck, for another week at least.

