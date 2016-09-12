Can anyone stop the ABs?

All Blacks dominance shows no signs of slowing anytime soon

Anthony Au-Yeung All Blacks coach Steve Hansen believes the gap to other nations is not as big as everyone else thinks.

Christchurch must be the last place the Springboks want to visit right now. That's no slight on the garden city, more a reflection of the way the All Blacks are playing in comparison to not just South Africa, but every other competing nation.

That we're forced to pick over the bones of a scratchy first 50 minutes in a test the All Blacks eventually won 57-22 thanks more to some individual brilliance than collective execution speaks volumes of this team's dominance.

On reflection, it's almost as though they were toying with the Pumas, only to crush their spirit late in Hamilton.

What the Wallabies, Boks and Pumas would give for either Beauden Barrett or Ben Smith. The combination of the All Blacks first-five eighth and fullback is fast becoming one of the joys of the season. Their similar poise and skill are clicking so often it's impossible not to wonder just how influential they could well be.

And yet the Barrett-Smith threat is just one reason the All Blacks have scored 18 tries in three Rugby Championship matches - well ahead of the Boks (7), Pumas (5) and Wallabies (3).

Sam Cane's four-to-six week absence with a hamstring injury paves the way for the Savea brothers, rejuvenated Julian and high-energy openside Ardie, to start their first test together with Matt Todd also coming into the squad.

Cane's defensive strength is a major loss, and All Blacks coach Steve Hansen believes Ardie Savea's best will come with added size, but there's little doubt the brothers bring yet another attacking dimension.

"It's not something you really want to see; the line being broken and Julz coming right at you," Smith said after the left wing's breakout performance against the Pumas. "He's someone that's definitely pretty tough to tackle. I'd definitely rather be on his team."

No-one has ever completed this four-team tournament with bonus points from every test. Few would bet against the All Blacks achieving that, and regaining the only trophy not in their cabinet with two games to spare.

It's got to the point where Hansen is regularly forced talk up the opposition, and continually fend off complacency.

No doubt he will use those 50-minute struggles to reinforce a few messages. Halfback Aaron Smith, yanked for the impressive TJ Perenara early in the second half, was given a reminder about not letting frustrations get the better of him, and the tight ruck defence will also get a working over this week.

But when you flick the switch and finish as the All Blacks did, there's still no sense they will lose anytime soon.

"There's massive expectations on the All Blacks and the way we're playing is creating that. The general public are looking at that and thinking no-one else can do it but it's not the only way you can play rugby," Hansen said.

"I don't think the gap is as big as everyone thinks it is. I know some people are saying the standard of rugby is not good with other teams but I think it is. Some teams just haven't got themselves sorted on how they want to play yet.

"We're really clear on how we want to play and maybe it's forcing other teams to look at how they're playing and try to change their style away from what suits them and it's not beneficial to do that."

On the back of successive away losses to the Pumas and Wallabies, the Boks look muddled, confused and possibly at their lowest ebb in the professional era.

Politically-driven transformation stipulations form just one major challenge facing under-fire Boks coach Allister Coetzee.

Confronting the All Blacks surely can't help matters.

"It's an on-going selection conundrum for any sport in South Africa," Hansen said. "It's not for us to comment on because it's not our country but it certainly makes it tougher. I wouldn't want to have to do it here. You want to be able to pick the best players regardless of what colour they are.

"Two things happen. The people that get picked know they're the best players and you don't have anyone questioning why they're here. But it is their conundrum not ours."

The real conundrum is just how to stop the All Blacks in this form.

