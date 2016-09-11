All Blacks prop Joe Moody escapes with a warning for dangerous tackle

All Blacks prop Joe Moody has been issued with a warning for a dangerous tackle in the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina on Saturday night.

Moody was issued with a Sanzaar citing commissioner warning after his tackle on Argentine lock Guido Petti just before halftime in the match won by the All Blacks, 57-22, in Hamilton.

The offence was dangerous tackling, including a tackle or attempted tackle above the line of the shoulders even if it starts below the line of the shoulders.



Petti was flattened as he was tackled low by Brodie Retallick and high by Moody, with the latter tackle appearing to hit him around the throat.

Referee Craig Joubert appeared to consult with his touch judges, before awarding a penalty to Argentina for the high tackle, with Moody escaping any other sanction on the field.

A citing commissioner warning can be issued for foul play incidents that are very close to, but in his opinion do not meet, the red card threshold for citings.

"Upon review of the match footage, the citing commissioner deemed a citing commissioner warning was appropriate," Sanzaar said.

The warning follows an uproar after Moody's front row propping partner, Owen Franks, escaped without a citing or warning when his fingers raked over the face of Wallabies lock Kane Douglas in a maul during the test at Wellington, on August 27.

Many commentators said Franks' actions should have been looked at by Sanzaar.

- Stuff