'Chaotic' Springboks are a plane crash waiting to happen against the All Blacks

GETTY IMAGES Springboks captain Adriaan Strauss and coach Allister Coetzee were dejected figures after the latest loss to Australia.

The Springboks are a catastrophic plane crash waiting to happen against the All Blacks, according to the South African media.

In an article headlined "It's very close to chaos", Sport24's chief writer Rob Houwing, gives the Boks little hope in Christchurch on Saturday night after they were beaten 23-17 by the Wallabies last weekend for their second loss of the Rugby Championship.

"The Springboks are currently flying, if that is even the right word to employ, like a jumbo jet on one engine, with a loose set of flaps and wheels jammed at the halfway point of deployment. In other words, at considerable risk of a catastrophic crash," Houwing wrote of Allister Coetzee's team.

BRADLEY KANARIS/GETTY IMAGES The Wallabies lept over South Africa to score a much-needed win.

"Can you name the parts in the assembly of the national team that remotely suggest stability, security, comfort?

BRUCE LIM/PHOTOSPORT All Blacks winger Julian Savea gets an offload away during the All Blacks v Argentina Rugby Championship match. How will South Africa fare against the boys in black?

"I know I can't … and this with the champagne-quality All Blacks, fresh off a 57-22, eight-tries-to-one dismantling of Argentina looming so ominously in Christchurch on Saturday."

Houwing noted that the Pumas had troubled the All Blacks in Wellington last Saturday night but "when the chips were down, New Zealand suddenly found their magic touch to close out the game majestically and clinically".

Houwing said it would be "galling to South Africans" to hear former Springbok Errol Tobias claim "the spine of the Pumas team may currently be stronger than the Springbok one".

ONE NEWS TJ Perenara and Charlie Faumuina provided plenty of impetus off the bench playing a big role in NZ's 57-22 win over Argentina.

"If SA can somehow win in Christchurch under present circumstances, it might go down as one of their greatest upset triumphs of all time; at least that's some sort of motivation, although bookies are unlikely to be fooled as they assemble their forecasts," wrote Houwing.

"Confusion reigns supreme … these Boks look devoid of structure, clear-cut strategy, cutting edge and composure, and also just beginning to flirt with a potential post-isolation record low for tangible individual class and aura in the ranks, quite frankly."

South Africa's Sunday Independent rate the Springboks' chance of beating New Zealand as "slim to zero", saying the All Blacks "are in a class of their own".

Over at sarugbymag.co.za, writer Jon Cardinelli, wrote that "the Boks will lose to the All Blacks in Christchurch. The only question is by how much. One would expect them to play more conservatively following the losses to Argentina and Australia. Whether they have the personnel to do so, is another story".

A witch-hunt appears to be under way with Cardinelli believing "the senior players as well as the coaching staff should be held accountable for the team's shocking performances in the Rugby Championship"

"The Boks looked a decent side for all of 18 minutes at the Suncorp Stadium last Saturday. It's plain to see that the Boks aren't in a great space. They were fortunate to beat Ireland in a three-test series in June. They were fortunate to beat Argentina in Nelspruit in the Rugby Championship opener. They deserved to lose to Argentina in Salta, and, based on their performance for 60 minutes in Brisbane, they deserved to lose to the Wallabies."

- Stuff