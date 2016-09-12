Complacency not in All Black vocabulary as struggling Springboks loom

It wasn't quite their game face but Jerome Kaino and Sam Whitelock had a serious demeanour when talking up a Springboks side under pressure as South African rugby ramps up a controversial regeneration process.

Two of the All Blacks' senior players insisted the traditional foe would not be underestimated although the world champions are expected to close in on regaining the Rugby Championship in Christchurch on Saturday.

Form suggests the All Blacks will extend their unbeaten record on home soil to 45 games, and current winning streak to 15.

However the All Black veterans with 150 caps between said complacency would not be an issue against a side that has already lost to Ireland, Argentina and Australia since new coach Allister Coetzee assumed control in April.

The quality of those performances have attracted widespread condemnation, former coach Nick Mallett's withering assessment of this tour party a 'B division' typified the mood of pessimism in the South African rugby fraternity.

"Confidence or complacency definitely doesn't fit into our thinking," said Kaino, who was on the blindside flank the last time the All Blacks lost in New Zealand - to South Africa at Hamilton in 2009.

The squad was still to dissect the Springboks 23-17 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend, though from Kaino's perspective it was practically irrelevant.

"We don't really focus too much on the results and what they've been through. We know every time the Springboks play the All Blacks it's always been tight."

However, the 33-year-old, 72-test veteran, thought the Springboks would extract plenty of useful intelligence from a review of the All Blacks 35-point victory over the Pumas in Hamilton, particularly the first 50 minutes.

He said the Springboks, whose abrasive pack mentality hasn't altered as "transformation" continues, would take plenty of encouragement from the Argentinians' ability to make ground through the middle of the ruck, a tactic that stifled Aaron Smith's effectiveness.

"We know the Argies put us under a lot of pressure and South Africa would have put that under a microscope and they'll try and put that into practice at the weekend.

"They put us under a lot of pressure through our heart with their offloads. I'm sure they'll [South Africa] have a little bit of that in their game at the weekend."

An initial review on Monday pinpointed the need to be more combative at the breakdown, while a forwards meeting later will focus on improving the lineout's efficiency after a couple of deliveries went awry at Waikato Stadium.

"I think attitude and physicality is at the top of the list," said Kaino, of the attributes needed to counter the Springboks.

Whitelock added that the team took no comfort from first choice lock Lood de Jager being ruled out after suffering a knee injury against the Wallabies.

He was replaced in the squad by 38-cap loose forward Willem Alberts.

"You can take out a number of players and the new guys are going to step up," said Whitelock.

"If you look right across not only their forward pack but their whole team there's game breakers right across their whole squad."

De Jager's unavailability further weakens a pack that bears little resemblance to the forwards who started against the All Blacks in last year's World Cup semifinal at Twickenham.

Schalk Burger, Duane Vermeulen and Bismark du Plessis are either playing overseas or injured while halfback Fourie du Preez has retired and first five-eighth Handre Pollard is recovering from a knee reconstruction.

Kaino, unsurprisingly, brushed aside the significance of those high-quality absentees.

"They've lost a lot of experience but they've [brought] in a lot of energy and excitement. If you look at those players individually they're the form players of Super Rugby. Once they get those combinations tight they'll be hard to stop."

