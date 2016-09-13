Rejuvenated All Black Israel Dagg pulls tricks out of his hat

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff.co.nz Israel Dagg's future as an All Blacks goalkicker

It was confession time for Israel Dagg.

Asked about the unorthodox "assist" that led to Luke Romano's try in the 57-22 win over Argentina last Saturday night, a sheepish Dagg initially tried to say the bungled attempt to kick replacement first five-eighth Aaron Cruden's cross-kick was because he had been dazzled by the Waikato Stadium lights.

"Yeah, I couldn't see the ball," Dagg explained before team-mate Brodie Retallick, seated beside him, laughed with disbelief.

GETTY IMAGES Israel Dagg, left, laughs about the cross-kick that bounced off his chest and into the arms of Luke Romano, resulting in the replacement lock scoring the All Blacks' final try during their 57-22 win over Argentina in Hamilton last weekend.

"People won't believe it me, but it was right in the light. Nah, it was just a bad read I think … I just lost it in the air."

READ MORE:

* Gatland rates Aaron Smith as the world's best

* Bok backs cleared for All Black test

* All Blacks their own harshest critics

* Complacency not an issue for All Blacks

* B-grade Boks face beating:Mallett

* Is it TJ's time for the ABs?* The new "Invincibles"

* Boks slated by SA media

* Boks coach blames lack of discipline

The incident in the 77th minute of the match, which involved the All Blacks winning a short lineout inside the opposition 22m and Cruden quickly firing a missile towards the waiting Dagg, who was unable to prevent it ricocheting off him after it passed near the hand of opposition flanker Javier Ortega Desio, proved an instant hit on Youtube.

GETTY IMAGES The penalty Israel Dagg kicked in the All Blacks' 57-22 win over Argentina in Hamilton was the second penalty he had kicked at test level.

Dagg wants to clear one thing up; he cannot claim a "falcon", the term used for when a ball strikes a player's head and rebounds into the air.

Instead the ball stuck his chest, before shooting into the waiting arms of replacement lock Romano who, unable to believe his good fortune, cantered a few metres to score the All Blacks' eighth and final try of the evening.

The look on Dagg's face was a mixture of surprise and elation; what could have turned into an embarrassing break-out for the opposition was converted into more points.

NZN The All Blacks held a training session at Linwood Rugby Club on Tuesday in preparation for this weekend's game against the Springboks.

"I was happy, for sure," Dagg acknowledged. "I was very happy because I would have got a bit of stick - I am probably going to get a bit of stick anyway."

Dagg has been credited with an "assist", something he seemed reluctant to discuss when queried on that whether it was warranted. Retallick answered for him: "He has claimed it."

Had he been stationed at fullback, instead of switching to the right wing to make way for Ben Smith, Dagg wouldn't have been the prime target for Cruden's cross-kick.

It seems likely Dagg will be on the wing when the All Blacks meet the Springboks in Christchurch on Saturday night, because outside back options remain limited. Wing Waisake Naholo is still recovering from a hamstring strain, and uncapped utility back Damian McKenzie won't be considered because he collected a head knock playing for Waikato last weekend.

No doubt wanting to keep reminding the selectors why he is worth persevering with, bearing in mind the same men told him he wasn't required for the World Cup last year, Dagg offered a reminder of his value by telling Beauden Barrett he wanted to attempt a penalty from near halfway against Argentina.

"I said to Beaudie, if it is 40m-plus give me a chance," Dagg explained. "It is something I will keep chipping away at, and hopefully I will get better at it."

Although he kicked on a regular basis earlier in his career, it hasn't been a feature of his game in recent times due to the large quote of competent kickers in the All Blacks and Crusaders.

Things have changed since he doggedly persuaded assistant coach Ian Foster to include him in the All Blacks' goal kicking group.

"It is not a smart idea of mine," Foster said. "But his perseverance and persistence to turn-up at the kicking session … I used to send him down the other end where the amateur kickers went, until I wanted to see how serious he was about it."





- Stuff