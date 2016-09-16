Rugby Championship player matchups, Rd 4 - Tall timber lock horns

GETTY IMAGES Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks in hulk mode.

Stuff's player matchup segment this week features a battle of the big men in the second row, with plenty of physicality expected.

SAM WHITELOCK (All Blacks) v EBEN ETZEBETH (Springboks)

While the Springboks are seemingly at one of their lowest ebbs, and go into Saturday night's match in Christchurch all but written off completely, there should at least be a decent game of it in the second row.

Two of rugby's most powerful player's go head to head this weekend - who will come out on top?

The lineout has always been a thing of power for South Africa, and it remains a ray of hope for them and a chance to launch.

It's a toss-up between Whitelock and Brodie Retallick - both such powerful forces for the All Blacks - but Whitelock's extra few numbers in several stats categories have him nudging his mate. And packing down opposite him in the scrum, and eyeing him up in the lineout, is 24-year-old Etzebeth - a real instrumental figure for the Boks.

Etzebeth, who debuted in 2012 and is coming off his 50th test, against the Wallabies last weekend, is a heck of a presence around the field, making 10 tackles in that match in Brisbane, not to mention his 2.04m frame being key to their lineout, where he claimed five throws.

GETTY IMAGES All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will go up against one of the best in the Springboks' Eben Etzebeth.

Whitelock, 27, has suddenly racked up 78 test caps and has become one of the team's key leaders, with the lineout to be one of the areas the All Blacks can look to improve, after it was exposed a wee bit against the Pumas.

Whitelock is all but the same height and weight as Etzebeth, and will back himself to shut down the Bok's influence.

Having played every minute of the All Blacks' three games, Whitelock leads the tackle count in this year's competition, having peeled off 40 in his three games, and missed just the one (97.6 per cent accuracy.) Etzebeth, has played 230 minutes, after being sin binned last weekend, and is equally impressive, with 96 per cent, though has made just 24, with one miss.

With ball in hand, Whitelock has had 17 carries for 38 metres, with Etzebeth carting 16 times for 19 metres. While the pair have both beaten three defenders, Whitelock has made two clean breaks to none. At lineout time Whitelock has won five, along with two steals, while Etzebeth has claimed 11, without any against the throw.

​The big men colliding, both at set piece, and in open play, should be a sight seeing.

BEN SMITH (All Blacks) v JOHAN GOOSEN (Springboks)

The two fullbacks are sure to have a big say on proceedings, where contrasting styles may well be at play.

Smith's penchant to run and always beat the first defender makes New Zealand such a threat on the counterattack, while Goosen doesn't at all mind giving the ball a hoof upfield.

Smith was yet again splendid against Argentina last weekend, and while Goosen was all about clearing for touch against the Wallabies, he did look decent when he took the ball in hand too.

Both players have scored two tries in the competition, with Smith carrying 32 times for 202 metres, and Goosen - six years Smith's junior at 24 - 28 times for 209 metres - the top in the competition.

Each have made four clean breaks, while Smith has beaten 13 defenders to seven, offloaded four times to two, assisted two tries to one, while he has kicked in open play just nine times to Goosen's 23.

Goosen, who plays for Racing 92 in France, debuted for the Boks in 2012, but has played just nine tests. His defence remains sketchy, having made five, but missed four, tackles so far.

MICHAEL HOOPER (Wallabies) v JUAN MANUEL LEGUIZAMON (Pumas)

This should be a pretty interesting contest in Perth between these two sides, and the battle between the openside flankers should be intriguing.

Hooper has been key to Australia's chances for a while now, such a force around the field and so effective at getting over the ball at the breakdown. The 24-year-old made a game-high 13 tackles against the Springboks last weekend and will again need to be strong in bringing down the strong Argentinian runners.

Up against him is veteran Leguizamon, who is back after missing the All Blacks' match with a leg injury. At 33, and with 70 tests under his belt after debuting back in 2005, Leguizamon will be a fine addition to the Pumas.

The pair are vastly different body shapes, with the Aussie stocky and the Argentinian taller and leaner, offering different variations in the No 7 role.

Hooper has so far made 33 tackles and missed four, while Leguizamon hasn't had the prettiest time of it, with nine tackles and four misses. On attack, however, Leguizamon has had 11 carries for 38 metres - with Hooper 23 for 56 metres - has one clean break to none, beaten three defenders to two and has one offload to none.

