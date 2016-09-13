Barrett's brand booms

In-form All Black No 10 Beauden Barrett proves big mover in the popularity game

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Beauden Barrett's dazzling form in 2016 has continued apace for the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.

Kiwis are jumping aboard the Beauden Barrett bandwagon in significant numbers as the All Blacks playmaker continues to light up the rugby field with his spectacular play in 2016.

Recent research has revealed Barrett has made the most dramatic move as one of New Zealand's most popular sports performers, rating only behind evergreen triple Olympic medallist Valerie Adams in latest available data.

Kiwi sports marketing company Spur commissions annual research in a joint venture with Nielsen as part of its focus on the New Zealand sports sponsorship market, and recent data paints an intriguing picture.

In two key tables made available by Spur and Nielsen Sports, the surge in popularity by Barrett, who guided the Hurricanes to their inaugural Super Rugby title and has taken ownership of the All Black No 10 jersey, stands out.

In research asking New Zealanders 18 and over who their favourite active New Zealand sportsperson was, Barrett's rise mirrors the rapid moves he has made on the rugby field.

In a data table representing the 12 months from July 2015 to June 2016, Barrett was one of seven All Blacks to make the top 15 which was headed comfortably by the now-retired Richie McCaw who mopped up 11 percent of the response. Golfer Lydia Ko was second and McCaw's World Cup-winning All Blacks team-mate Dan Carter third, both with 6 percent.

Barrett came in 12th on the table with around 1 percent approval, garnering a similar return to fellow oval ball chasers Sonny Bill Williams (7th), Ben Smith (8th), Kieran Read (11th) and Ma'a Nonu (13th).

But in a second collection of data over the three months up to August of this year Barrett has made a move reflective of the one he's undertaken on the footy field in 2016 and which likely serves as a forerunner to some lucrative endorsement deals heading his way.

He has climbed to second overall on the more recent table with 7 percent approval as New Zealand's "favourite" sportsperson.

That's headed only by the evergreen Valerie Adams whose tilt at an unprecedented third straight Olympic gold in shot put was denied in dramatic fashion by American Michelle Carter's final-round heroics in Rio.

Adams tops the three months to August data table with 9 percent, with Barrett's presence denying a Kiwi female Olympians podium sweep, as Ko came in third and kayak queen Lisa Carrington fourth, both with around 5 percent.

Williams was fifth, and second most popular All Black, with 4 percent, while, notably McCaw (3 percent) and Carter (3 percent) both continue to log votes despite the former being retired and the latter now plying his trade in France.

Barrett has been the biggest moving All Black on the paddock in 2016, with his growing popularity matching that trend.

Coming into this year he had forged a reputation as an All Black supersub and a talented Hurricanes first five who hadn't quite been able to guide them to the elusive Super Rugby title.

But he has taken a quantum leap in 2016, rounding out his game impressively with vastly improved goalkicking, tactical awareness and playmaking to go with the more dynamic qualities which have continued to shine on an even more consistent basis.

He was an absolute standout as the Hurricanes won their last eight games on the trot to finally lift the Super Rugby silverware, while that form has continued into the All Blacks where he has made a fine fist of his promotion to the starting No 10 spot.

"You'd have to say Beauden is on a nice progression path," said Spur Managing Director Nick Harvey. "A lot of what drove Dan Carter and Richie McCaw's profile was trust. They were the guys we could consistently trust to be the difference in close tests.

"But Barrett now is definitely one to watch, and his popularity seems to reflect that."

Valerie Adams' enduring popularity with the Kiwi public is the other main takeaway from the research data, with the 31-year-old's successful comeback from major injury and strong Olympic campaign appearing to resonate.

"The thing with Val is she has endured," adds Harvey. "She has been around so long and been such an anchor within our sporting landscape. She has consistently rated as our most popular New Zealand female athlete over many years."

