Hansen and Coetzee go back to the future ahead of All Blacks v Springboks test

NZN The All Blacks held a training session at Linwood Rugby Club on Tuesday in preparation for this weekend's game against the Springboks.

When the Springboks last visited Christchurch in 2007, Gert Smal​ issued a school playground taunt that rugby "wasn't made for sissies".

Smal, an ex-Springboks forward who was working as an assistant to coach Jake White, had reacted to suggestions All Blacks' captain Richie McCaw was getting the bash a little too often for many peoples' liking in New Zealand.

No members of the All Blacks team that thumped the Springboks 33-6 at Lancaster Park a few days after that statement will be in action at AMI Stadium on Saturday night, having either retired, or moved offshore to add some numbers to their retirement and property portfolios.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ All Blacks coach Steve Hansen watches as Wyatt Crockett is thumped into a tackling mat by fellow prop Owen Franks at Linfield Park in Linwood on Tuesday.

However, two men remain from the management teams. Steve Hansen, then an assistant to Graham Henry, is now the All Blacks head coach, while Allister Coetzee, who worked under Jake White as a backs coach, is the boss of the Springboks.

READ MORE:

* Barrett's bizarre assist

* Gatland rates Aaron Smith as the world's best

* Bok backs cleared for All Black test

* All Blacks their own harshest critics

* Complacency not an issue for All Blacks

* B-grade Boks face beating:Mallett

* Is it TJ's time for the ABs?* The new "Invincibles"

* Boks slated by SA media

* Boks coach blames lack of discipline



It's possible neither Hansen or Coetzee can recollect Smal's remark but the years won't have dissolved the prickly edge that has historically existed between the two sides prior, and during, games.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff.co.nz Israel Dagg's future as an All Blacks goalkicker

Maybe that was why Owen Franks and Wyatt Crockett donned heavy-duty body armour, or why a large inflated mattress was laid out as fellow front rowers Charlie Faumuina and Joe Moody drove into each other during defensive drills at the Linwood club on Tuesday.

It doesn't matter where you turn, the Springboks are getting a right kicking - a reaction to their 23-17 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane last weekend.

Among those getting stuck in was former Springboks coach Nick Mallett, labelling South Africa and Australia "B division" sides, and that could result in Coetzee demanding a reaction against the All Blacks.

Hansen isn't expected to endorse many changes to the team that started in the 57-22 win over Argentina in Hamilton last weekend, apart from starting Ardie Savea or Matt Todd in place of injured openside flanker Sam Cane.

There will also be no fiery calls to the talkback stations in the wake of assistant coach Ian Foster's admission that halfback Aaron Smith isn't about to get tossed under a bus.

Smith won't recollect the match at Waikato Stadium with much fondness, having been replaced by TJ Perenara in the 49th minute; usually Smith, widely acclaimed as the best No 9 in the world, is required to perform deep into the final quarter but he was hooked early in Hamilton.

"He wasn't as smooth as he wanted it to be and there are a number of reasons for that," Foster said. "He did some really nice things in that first half; like his pass to Julian (Savea) for his try was great. But it just wasn't as smooth as what he wants, and we need him to be."

The arrival of Perenara coincided with the All Blacks adding more muscle to the rucks, adjusting their tackling technique and exploiting the Pumas' lack of energy as they tired from the tactic of repeated pick-and-goes; they scored 33 unanswered points.

"It's not a major in terms of Aaron," Foster added. "He's a great halfback and we love the way he plays. But on that night he wasn't quite where we wanted him to be and made that call."

The All Blacks' fitness levels may be the key to making the Springboks unravel, and lock Brodie Retallick noted strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill continues to stress the need to improve.

"Say one exercise was 1min 10sec two years ago, now we're pushing to do it in a minute," Retallick said. "(Gill) is just pushing the boundaries."

Sign up here for Kevin Norquay's new Stuff Sport's E-newsletter













- Stuff