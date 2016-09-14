Springboks heap praise on ominous All Blacks ahead of Christchurch test

They face the same predicament as the Wallabies yet the Springboks build-up to Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with the All Blacks is so far devoid of the animosity and gamesmanship often associated with a traditional rivalry.

Jerome Kaino convened the Christchurch branch of New Zealand and South Africa mutual admiration society on Monday when insisting Saturday's test at AMI Stadium would be just that, despite the All Blacks' irrepressible form.

Arguing the contests with the Springboks are invariably tense, tight occasions - an assessment by the last four encounters being decided by between two and seven points - Kaino reiterated the All Blacks still respect an opponent undergoing their own post World Cup transformation.

GALLO IMAGES Johan van Graan

In contrast, last month's Bledisloe Cup tests, where the All Blacks possibly had their team room bugged and were accused of meeting illegally with match officials before later being accused of lacking humility by former Wallabies Greg Martin and Rod Kafer, the South Africans could not be more secure and complimentary at the Clearwater Resort.

With the golf course outside the team room and tennis courts available - those pursuits and a fishing expedition are scheduled for Wednesday's break from training - the Springboks appeared relaxed despite Rugby Championship losses to Argentina and Australia.

GETTY IMAGES No Nonu, No SBW, No Problem: Ryan Crotty personifies the All Blacks' depth by slotting into second five-eighth.

Admittedly the 'f-word' was used liberally when forwards coach Johan van Graan considered the All Blacks on Tuesday, though unlike Michael Cheika's favourite intensifier, Allister Coetzee's assistant relied on "fantastic" five times when lauding the hosts.

"They're a fantastic team …. they've got a fantastic set piece ….. there's no apparent weaknesses, fantastic rugby …. they're a fantastic rugby nation …. they've got a fantastic coaching staff that are very good friends of ours."

Van Graan has been on the Springbok coaching staff for five seasons having previously worked at the Pretoria-based Bulls, so New Zealand has been a regular destination over the last dozen or so years.

Familiarity has bred anything but contempt.

"The brilliant thing is there's respect between the two nations. It's not only necessarily about the result. Shake hands afterwards, look your opposition coach and player in the eye, have a beer, say 'well done'."

Naturally before those pleasantries at AMI Stadium, the Springboks will be striving to emulate Peter de Villiers' class of 2009, the last team to beat the All Blacks in New Zealand.



Van Graan said the first 50 minutes of the All Blacks win over Argentina last Saturday was encouraging but from that point it was uncomfortable viewing.

GETTY IMAGES Julian Savea and Beauden Barrett celebrate during the All Blacks 57-22 win over Argentina in Hamilton last weekend.

"New Zealand kept their composure and finished that test match well. They're a fit team and they keep calm under pressure.

"We have to try and apply some pressure, which is a difficult thing to do."

Given his history of coaching against New Zealand teams, van Graan wasn't surprised the All Blacks replaced the likes of Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith without compromising their winning record.

"The nine and 10 [Aaron Smith/Beauden Barrett] are pretty special, the way the centres came in for Nonu, Smith and Sonny Bill [Williams] ….their back three are solid as always."

Unfortunately for van Graan, the Springboks regeneration has not been as smooth and he warned South African fans there was no quick fix.

"At the Bulls it took quite a few years to win Super Rugby for the first time [2007] and another two more years to win it two more times," he said, using his Super Rugby experience as a guide when pleading for patience and understanding.

Asked if there was still a two-point gap between the teams - the All Blacks won their World Cup semifinal 20-18 at Twickenham last October - van Graan unsurprisingly erred on the side of caution.

"It's a difficult question to answer. It's a massive challenge to play New Zealand in New Zealand at this stage."

