All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea gets chance to prove he is more able than Cane

﻿

Ardie Savea and the All Blacks' No 7 jersey have taken a while to find each other.

On Saturday night, when the All Blacks meet the Springboks at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, the 22-year-old will finally be rewarded with his first run-on test start after being listed at openside flanker in place of the injured Sam Cane.

IAIN McGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Ardie Savea (left), pictured with fellow All Blacks' squad member Damian McKenzie in Christchurch this week, was taken on the northern tour of Europe in 2013 as an "apprentice" but never played a game.

The naming of Savea is the only change to the side that started the 57-22 rout of Argentina in Hamilton last Saturday night. His elevation means Matt Todd has been recruited to sit in the reserves, while first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga replaces Aaron Cruden on the bench because the latter has a groin strain.

Given he only made his test debut in June 11, when the Welsh met the All Blacks in Auckland, you could say Savea was fortunate to only have to wait three months for this opportunity.

NZN The All Blacks held a training session at Linwood Rugby Club on Tuesday in preparation for this weekend's game against the Springboks.

However, it also needs to be noted that he was picked as an "apprentice" for the All Blacks' northern tour in late 2013.

Although he never played, and his status as an addendum to the touring party was reinforced by the official team photograph which shows him wearing a suit and tie rather than his playing gear and boots, it was clear he was being groomed for the highest level.

So, finally, he gets his chance.

There were some suggestions by those who like to throw a conspiracy theory in the wind to see what traction it might gain, that Todd, who has made three test appearances as a substitute since 2013, might be preferred to start because Savea wasn't quite ready to make the adjustment as a starting player.

Had that happened, it would have almost been cruel; few could deny the athletic back rower, who will have the comfort of starting alongside big brother Julian, deserves this chance.

Joining the action as a substitute no doubt allows Savea to shine because opposition tacklers are starting to tire, but in his 108 minutes in five tests this year, and during the Hurricanes' charge to their first Super Rugby title, he has displayed enough skill and accuracy to suggest he won't be exposed by a Springboks side that has lost its last two matches against Australia and Argentina.

It won't only be the diehard supporters from Wellington, the city where Savea was born and raised, who be fixing their eyes on the man in the No 7 jersey. There will be interest from around the country, and, possibly excitement, if he gets some early carries and can use his powerful leg drive to get in behind the Boks' defensive line.

FOCUS ON IMPROVEMENT

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, not surprisingly, said his squad have been busy trying to rectify the issues that allowed Argentina to be so competitive for around 50 minutes at Waikato Stadium.

"We have worked hard this week on improving in the areas we felt weren't good enough last weekend," he said. "We are confident that those areas have been addressed and our performance will be improved."

A couple of lineout throws that went sailing over the back and the Pumas' ability to easily punch through holes near the rucks would have helped fill the task sheet.

By sticking with Luke Romano on the bench Hansen has again endorsed the policy of keeping a bigger bloke in his reserves. Unlike the earlier tests against the Aussies, he has the option of using the mobile and bulkier Romano to keep bashing away at the Boks in the second spell.

"With South Africa having their backs to the wall, we know nothing but our best will be good enough," Hansen added. "Accuracy will be paramount."

ALL BLACKS: Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Malakai Fekitoa, Ryan Crotty, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Joe Moody. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.

