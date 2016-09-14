Five talking points ahead of All Blacks v Springboks test

GETTY IMAGES Ardie Savea has made five test appearances, as a substitute, for the All Blacks. He is pictured in action during the 57-22 win over Argentina in Hamilton last weekend.

The All Blacks against the Springboks. There's always plenty of meat on the bone when discussing an upcoming match between the two teams. Here's a look at five discussion points ahead of the test in Christchurch on Saturday night. Both teams will be named on Thursday.

1 With Sam Cane injured, who will start at openside flanker for the All Blacks: Ardie Savea or Matt Todd? Since deciding to swerve the Rio Olympics sevens assignment, Savea has worn the deputy badge behind top-ranked fetcher Cane this year and may feel he deserves the honour of rolling on the No 7 jersey.

GETTY IMAGES Ryan Crotty, who has played 20 tests for the All Blacks, has settled into the midfield without any complications.

But hang on. When All Blacks coach Steve Hansen stopped short of saying Savea was an automatic selection, it gave conspiracy theorists an idea. Maybe Todd will start instead, they chirped, so Savea can continue to provide impact off the bench. If Todd does start it would be rough on Savea, but no-one could say the Cantabrian wouldn't deserve it.

Todd doesn't possess the acceleration or leg-drive of Savea, but he is excellent over ruck ball and holds his feet in heavy contact. Todd also possesses good handling skills and runs sweet lines to ensure an attack doesn't fail.

Then there is the question of whether No 8 Kieran Read would feel more comfortable operating in tandem with his Crusaders team-mate. Worth chewing over, anyway.

NZN The All Blacks held a training session at Linwood Rugby Club on Tuesday in preparation for this weekend's game against the Springboks.

READ MORE:

* Jones: ABs are flawed

* Crotty the All Blacks new midfield maestro

* Hansen and Coetzee go back to the future

* Dagg's bizarre assist

* Smith to get more protection

* Beauden Barrett's brand booming

* B-grade Boks face beating: Mallett



2. Is the midfield debate already settled for the long-term? Ryan Crotty hasn't blinked. By that we mean he could have lost his nerve on multiple occasions over the years and taken the loot offered by offshore clubs, but he has insisted he wanted to remain in New Zealand.

Now the second five-eighth must feel like a card shark who is on a hot run. Sonny Bill Williams? Great player, but not greatly missed if Crotty keeps blasting along at this rate.

PHOTOSPORT Springboks coach Allister Coetzee is under fire from his critics after consecutive losses to the Wallabies and Pumas

Instead the scrutiny is starting to turn towards centre Malakai Fekitoa, who has yet to reach the standards of last season.

George Moala, Seta Tamanivalu and Charlie Ngatai (still dealing with concussion issues) are also midfield options. Maybe, when the time comes to tinker with the combination, it will be Crotty who keeps his job and we see Moala get another test start at No 13.





3. Are the days when an All Blacks' test against the Springboks inspired Kiwi rugby supporters to clear their social calendars, and do little more than discuss the highly-anticipated match, now numbered? They weren't when the two countries collided in the World Cup semfinal in London last year, but the global tournament will always turn things on its head.

When it comes to Rugby Championship fixtures, it's a different story.

For those old of us to remember, these tests used to be a big deal. And we mean it. Clocks stopped, dads were so nervous they couldn't stomach their fried eggs and snarlers on game day, mums stopped knitting because their hands were shaking so much and kids were bursting with excitement.

Not now. Familiarity breeds contempt. Two tests between the old foes every season, year after year. The Generation Y breed don't know any different. Yes, it will be disappointing if the All Blacks lose to the Boks in Christchurch but there's always another game to watch when they meet in Durban in October.

Feel your pulse. Steady as a rock. Feeling the rugby fever? Hardly. More like a slight sniffle.

4. So, can the Springboks beat the All Blacks on Saturday night? Of course. Anything is possible. The problem, at the moment, is that their attack is borderline dysfunctional. Poor Elton Jantjies is a shadow of the geezer who played so well for the Lions, and the ploy of kicking towards Wallabies fullback Israel Folau last weekend suggested the Boks were programmed to follow strategies that reeked of deficiencies.

For about 50 minutes last week the Pumas played merry hell against the All Blacks. Up the guts, they went, time and again, and because the All Blacks took their time to counter the ploy they got exposed. Maybe the Springboks will try the same tactic. The only problem is it will be a week late.

The All Blacks won't be caught out by the one again. Perhaps Boks coach Allister Coetzee needs to shut himself in a dark closet and hope for some inspiration. He needs to do something.







5. What's the weather going to be like on match day? According to that venerable old newspaper, The Press, we can expect rain with south-easterlies developing. A high of 17 deg C is predicted, but by kickoff don't be surprised if it has plunged to about 5 deg C.

Maybe it will be lower if the rain sets in, especially if that deadly easterly wind starts hunting for a way to freeze the marrow in your bones.

Our recommendation to visiting South Africans: buy some thermals, wrap your heads in a hat and and get a warm drink in your bellies before carting yourselves to the Addington venue. There's your antifreeze remedy right there. The last time the Springboks won in Christchurch was 1965, a 19-16 victory at Lancaster Park.

Yes, it's been a while.

- Stuff