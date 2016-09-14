Sonny Bill Williams scoots in the fast lane

Sonny Bill Williams zips down a supermarket aisle on his scooter.

Sonny Bill Williams zips down a supermarket aisle on his scooter.

Sonny Bill Williams is loving his scooter.

The All Blacks star has posted a video of him speeding down a supermarket aisle on his scooter, with 21-month-old daughter Imaan chuckling as she holds the handlebars.

Williams is getting around on a knee walker scooter, which supports his injured left leg while he powers it with his right.

In his tweet, Williams wrote: "Do you think I can keep using the scooter once my legs fine?? Lol."

READ MORE:
Hansen focuses on positives after Sonny Bill's injury
SBW rolls in from Rio  

While Imaan and Williams are clearly enjoying the fun, his mother and wife are not so amused at his scooter speed in a second video.

It shows him scooting down a street incline, with Imaam again a gleeful passenger.

"Be careful, be careful, baby it's too fast" and "Sonny Bill, Sonny Bill" are the admonishments he gets from wife Alana and mother Lee.

"We taking that scooter life to another level, let us know if u want a race. Anytime we ready haha," Williams writes.

Ad Feedback

Williams had to withdraw from the Olympics sevens tournament after injuring his Achilles in the New Zealand team's first match.

Just over two weeks ago, Williams said his specialist had told him he could resume gym work.

 

 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
rugby headlines

SBW on wheels

Counties lose with penalty miss

Nine-year-old powerhouse video

Five ABs talking points before Boks video

Napier aims to rise through ranks

Brumbies halfback called into Stags

Canterbury call in Mathewson

Halfback's cheeky Snapchats

The unorthodox David Higgins

Umaga, Hoeft named NZM assistants

Live: Australia v Argentina

Rugby close to club world cup

Horan considering NZ 7s job

Shields confident of Lions potency

All Blacks' global superiority overinflated

Ad Feedback
special offers