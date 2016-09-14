SBW on wheels

Sonny Bill Williams scoots in the fast lane

Sonny Bill Williams zips down a supermarket aisle on his scooter.

Sonny Bill Williams is loving his scooter.

The All Blacks star has posted a video of him speeding down a supermarket aisle on his scooter, with 21-month-old daughter Imaan chuckling as she holds the handlebars.

Williams is getting around on a knee walker scooter, which supports his injured left leg while he powers it with his right.

Do you think I can keep using the scooter once my legs fine?? Lol pic.twitter.com/1G3k3tI3Hr — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 13, 2016

In his tweet, Williams wrote: "Do you think I can keep using the scooter once my legs fine?? Lol."

While Imaan and Williams are clearly enjoying the fun, his mother and wife are not so amused at his scooter speed in a second video.

It shows him scooting down a street incline, with Imaam again a gleeful passenger.

"Be careful, be careful, baby it's too fast" and "Sonny Bill, Sonny Bill" are the admonishments he gets from wife Alana and mother Lee.

"We taking that scooter life to another level, let us know if u want a race. Anytime we ready haha," Williams writes.

Williams had to withdraw from the Olympics sevens tournament after injuring his Achilles in the New Zealand team's first match.

Just over two weeks ago, Williams said his specialist had told him he could resume gym work.

