Steve Hansen wary of Boks under coach Allister Coetzee

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff.co.nz Steve Hansen says England coach Eddie Jones is "pretty much right" with his comments that New Zealand coaches dominate rugby.

It's a bit of a shame for Allister Coetzee that the last person he can seek assistance from this week is Steve Hansen.

Because it seems that while many people have been prepared to sling muck at the Springboks, from former Boks coach Nick Mallett to ex-All Blacks supremo Graham Henry, Hansen is one man who could provide solutions for Coetzee and his mates.

All Blacks coach Hansen admits he is puzzled by what Springboks counterpart Coetzee, who has been picking arrows out of his hide all since recent losses to Australia and Argentina, is trying to do with his team.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, pictured at training in Christchurch on Thursday, said the Springboks' lack of success may be a result of them trying to play like the Lions who qualified for the Super Rugby final.

Traditionally the Springboks have stuck to a conservative template, using big aggressive forwards to keep the ball close while encouraging the backs to strike from structured plays; but given the success Johan Ackermann had with the Lions, who qualified for the Super Rugby final this year, Coetzee clearly believes the Springboks can also play fast, enterprising footy.

READ MORE:

* Carter: ABs better without me

* All Blacks: 5 talking points ahead of the test

* Eddie Jones: All Blacks are flawed

* Ardie Savea named to start at 7 against Boks

* NZ 'control world rugby'

He has been seduced by idea of installing some of these strategies into his team, but a lack of direction from playmaker Elton Jantjies and a lateral attack have resulted in some awful performances.

NZN "It's a big challenge for him and we're looking forward to watching him go," coach Steve Hansen said of Ardie Savea's starting debut.

"Maybe that's been part of their problem, so far," Hansen reckoned. "They are not sure how to play because most of their side is from the Lions. There's a certain style South Africa play and it's bruising, physical and reasonably direct.

"Whereas the Lions don't play like that. So when you come and you mould your team, sometimes it takes a little while to get them where they need to be because you are changing your style."

Many, from ex-coaches to the bloke gnawing biltong on the factory floor in Bloemfontein, seem to think the Springboks have little chance of upsetting the All Blacks at AMI Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday night.

No-one could blame Coetzee for wanting to install some new systems into the Springboks' playbooks. The only problem is it is backfiring. Since he replaced Heyneke Meyer this year, he has achieved a 3-3 record and for a rugby superpower like South Africa that isn't good enough.

But if you expected Hansen to load the musket and plaster with Coetzee with buckshot, you can put the popcorn away.

Sometimes the All Blacks coach gives as good as he gets, at times even more as was the case when he buried Wallabies boss Michael Cheika recently, but he kept a clean sheet with Coetzee.

Before the World Cup semifinal in London last year, Hansen warned his old mate Meyer would be urging the Springboks to "rip our heads off".

Such emotive language was kept to a minimum on Thursday.

"They (the Springboks) are expected to win, and win well every time they play," Hansen added. "And when they don't, people from the past jump out and become rent-a-quotes and want plenty to say.

"Then there is the people who really care and support them. But they also want them to play well and you feel that."

None of this has stopped England coach Eddie Jones from poking his nose into the All Blacks' business this week after they struggled for 50 minutes before swamping Argentina 57-22 last weekend. Among other things, he said they are beatable because they have their "flaws and weaknesses".

"Oh well, Eddie's got to make sure we know he's out there and in this case he is right isn't he?" Hansen said.

"We do have flaws, but every team has. He's not being a rocket scientist saying that. The key thing is you recognise them, work away quietly and fix them."





- Stuff