Beauden Barrett gets a kick out of All Blacks' competition

Beauden Barrett has his limitations after all.

The All Black first five-eighth might be equipped with an attacking game that seemingly knows no bounds, but has playfully admitted his goal kicking is one area where inter-squad competition has intensified, and not due to his dubious success rate off the tee.

Having seen off Aaron Cruden's challenge to succeed Dan Carter, the 25-year-old now has Israel Dagg "chirping" within earshot when the All Blacks are awarded a penalty from long range.

PHOTOSPORT Succession planning a key to All Blacks sustained success, says first five-eighth Beauden Barrett.

How long does it take for his fullback to volunteer? "I guess the minute, the second, the penalty is awarded," laughed Barrett.

"He's full of confidence, if we get a long range penalty it's nice to know he's there ready to go."

PHOTOSPORT Beauden Barrett has landed 15 of his 23 attempts in the Rugby Championship, the only concern about the All Black first five-eighth's skill set since he established himself as Dan Carter's successor.

Dagg nailed a 45-metre effort against the Pumas in Hamilton last Saturday, a distance Barrett acknowledged was probably beyond him unless he was kicking on South Africa's highveld.

Barrett's accuracy off the tee is arguably the biggest concern, though it is indicative of the All Blacks' current domination of world rugby that a success rate of 65.2 percent three tests into the Rugby Championship has not counted against the tournament favourites.

He trails Bernard Foley [88.9 percent] and Nicolas Sanchez [87.5 percent] by considerable margins though the Wallabies' and Pumas' first choice goal kickers mainly lined up penalties, not conversions.

While goal kicking remains a work-on, there is no doubt the remainder of Barrett's game looks in order as he contemplates his first start against the Springboks after five matches as an impact player.

Barrett's ability to replace Carter encapsulates the gulf between the All Blacks and Springboks - Elton Jantjies is only eight tests into his career while adventurous young playmakers Handre Pollard and Patrick Lambie are unavailable.

Barrett, who earns his 43rd cap at AMI Stadium on Saturday, admitted the All Blacks' succession planning was a significant point of difference.

"Mixing with DC [Carter] in the past, Azza [Cruden] now Lima [Sopoaga] ….even Colin Slade, we learn a lot from each other in our own little mini-groups."

And that learning environment continues even when the head boys left to do their OE.

"We all prepare each other so that we're all ready to go. That work's been going on for the last few years and it continues to go on," he said, confident Sopoaga would cope with his bench role after Cruden was rested to mend a long-term groin injury.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee considers the All Blacks' ability to rebuild - or as counterpart Steve Hansen prefers 're-establish' - with a degree of envy.

"If you look at our group from the 31 [who played at the World Cup] we've got the 11 remaining.

"We're in that transition stage. If you look at the leadership and the captaincy, just to compare, when Richie stepped down it was seamless for Kieran Read to step into that position."

Coetzee, meanwhile, started his reign without the core of Heyneke Meyer's leadership group: Jean de Villiers, Victor Matfield, Fourie du Preez and Schalk Burger. His current captain Adriaan Strauss retires from international at the end of 2016.

"They've got continuity [All Blacks], they've got experience, three 10s …."

Sopoaga, the third-ranked first five-eighth, might also feature in then return match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on October 2.

Cruden has been troubled by the groin since Super Rugby and aggravated it during the warm-ups in Hamilton although he come off the bench and finished the game.

"We've decided we have to get on top of it so for the rest of the season he's not bothered by it," said Hansen.

All Black-in-waiting Damian McKenzie was unavailable for selection as he recovers from a head knock suffered during Waikato's win over Auckland last weekend.

