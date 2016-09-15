Francois Louw expects Ardie Savea to emerge as new nemesis

DAVID WALKER/Fairfax NZ Springbok head coach Allister Coetzee spoke to the media on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship test with the All Blacks in Christchurch.

Francois Louw was misty-eyed on a sodden Twickenham last October when South Africa's World Cup campaign was ended by the All Blacks, and a final handshake with Richie McCaw only offered brief respite.

The 31-year-old was at least glad to see the back, front and side view of the legendary All Black captain for the last time after the Springboks were beaten 20-18 in their semifinal.

It was the 10th test in which Louw had attempted to combat McCaw at the breakdown, a rivalry that started in 2010 and one where the England-domiciled former Stormers openside never experienced success, on the scoreboard at least.

GETTY IMAGES Respectful rivalry: Francois Louw and Richie McCaw shake hands for the last time after the All Blacks beat the Springboks in last year's World Cup semifinal at Twickenham.

Louw was already aware Sam Cane was being groomed as McCaw's successor but at AMI Stadium on Saturday he confronts one of the big improvers on the domestic scene, the eye-catching Ardie Savea.

The 22-year-old's hairstyle ensures he never goes unnoticed, and with a skill set to also set him apart from the pack, Savea's development has been watched with interest from the West Country, his base since 2011.

GALLO IMAGES Springbok openside flanker Francois Louw, a long-time rival of Richie McCaw, now has to contemplate the challenge posed by Ardie Savea in Saturday's Rugby Championship test with the All Blacks in Christchurch.

"A lot of the games get broadcast on that side, so we catch the majority of them," said Louw, at a media conference in Christchurch on Thursday.

"He's a good player, he's really made a big impact and deserves being selected for the All Blacks. He's had a pretty good Super Rugby tournament, obviously."

While Savea, who starts for the first time in his six-test career due to Cane's hamstring injury, is not as abrasive defensively as the incumbent, his explosiveness and support play has consistently proved an asset off the bench since he debuted against Wales in June.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ 160702016 sport photo Alden Williams/Fairfax NZ Crusaders and the Hurricanes, AMI Stadium. Hurricanes flanker Ardie Savea.

"He's a good ball carrier, got a lot of speed, moves around the park quite a bit," said Louw, before stating the obvious again before his 50th test.

"Regardless of who the All Blacks put at openside, it's always an area of dominance for them."

Springbok head coach Allister Coetzee also noted Savea's emergence, citing it as a reason he opted for a 6:2 split on his reserve bench.

GALLO IMAGES Springbok loose forward Francois Louw tries to make ground against the Wallabies during last weekend's Rugby Championship loss in Brisbane.

"He's a quality player, he brings a lot of energy and speed to their game. It's going to be an interesting battle on the ground like it was against [David] Pocock and [Michael] Hooper [in Brisbane last weekend]."

Under increasing pressure given his tenure already includes losses to Ireland, Argentina and the Wallabies, Coetzee has stacked his bench with forwards, including Willem Alberts, who joined the squad in Christchurch after Lood de Jager injured a knee against the Wallabies.

"It gives us an opportunity to stay in the game in the second half and even win it," claimed Coetzee.

Pieter-Steph du Toit starts for de Jager and has the additional challenge of calling the lineouts while Vincent Kock has been promoted to start at tighthead and Lions hooker Malcolm Marx is poised to debut off the bench.

Midfield back Damian de Allende is also added to the bench, with a brief to play direct in place of Lionel Mapoe.

When he was appointed in April Coetzee expressed a desire to implement an expansive game plan similar to Super Rugby runners-up the Lions, but indicated a traditional, pragmatic approach would be the priority.

"When it comes to test rugby, first things first. It has to be a battle of the set piece. If you you don't win your set piece there's no style that you can play.

"The other battle is a territorial battle, you can't score 50-70-metre tries in test rugby. You've got to make sure you play the percentages right."

South Africa: Johan Goosen, Bryan Habana, Jesse Kriel, Juan de Jongh, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk, Warren Whiteley, Oupa Mohoje, Francois Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Adriaan Strauss, Tendai Mtawarira. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Lourens Adriaanse, Franco Mostert, Willem Alberts, Jaco Kriel, Morné Steyn, Damian de Allende.

- Stuff