Transformation to a competitive Springbok side a gradual process says Adriaan Strauss

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ. When The All Blacks get in their stride and play the type of rugby they want, its a very difficult team to stop.

The last captain of a side to conquer the All Blacks in New Zealand presented the Springboks with their jerseys on the eve of Saturday's Rugby Championship test Christchurch, in a bid to inspire South Africa to an unexpected victory.

John Smit, who led the Springboks to three consecutive wins over the All Blacks in 2009, was at the team base on Friday to give an under-fire squad positive reinforcement before they attempt to halt New Zealand's 44-test winning sequence with home ground advantage.

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ "There's still a lot of hard work that lies ahead" - Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss.

Smit, whose 111-test career included the 2007 World Cup triumph and 2009 Tri-Nations title, was naturally upbeat though the Springboks current captain and hooker presented a more accurate gauge of the team's thinking before the pre-match presentation.

Adriaan Strauss agreed to help fill a post-World Cup leadership vacuum despite deciding to quit international rugby at the end of 2016, and realises his tenure will not be regarded as a success, results-wise.

NZPA The spoils of victory: Victor Matfield and John Smith celebrate the Springboks Tri-Nations-clnching win over the All Blacks at Hamilton in September 2009, the last time New Zealand lost on home soil.

Strauss made no attempt to sugarcoat the Springboks predicament as the next stage of an ambitious transformation plan to promote more non-white players gathers momentum before the 2019 World Cup.

"There's still a lot of hard work that lies ahead," said Strauss, who has already experienced defeat to Ireland, Argentina and Australia since June.

A first-up loss to Ireland and then losing to the Pumas in Argentina were not ideal, though losing to a Wallabies side already thumped twice by the All Blacks underscores the challenge facing a group with only five players from the starting line-up team that were eliminated by the All Blacks in last October's World Cup semifinal.

GETTY IMAGES Adriaan Strauss hold the match ball while Richie McCaw celebrates the All Blacks' progression to last year's World Cup final after the back-to-back champions beat South Africa in their semifinal at Twickenham.

Last weekend's loss in Brisbane intensified the criticism of a squad facing a rebuild following the retirement or unavailability of Jean de Villiers, Fourie du Preez, Victor Matfield, Schalk Burger and Duane Vermeulen.

All but Vermeulen played when the Springboks won 32-29 at Hamilton in seven years ago and while the All Blacks have compensated for the loss of Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith after the World Cup defence, South Africa are obviously struggling to make a similar transition.

GALLO IMAGES Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss and head coach Allister Coetzee are relieved after South Africa recovered from an opening test loss to Ireland in June to win the series 2-1 at Port Elizabeth.

"We're in that transition phase, if you look at leadership," said head coach Allister Coetzee.

"That's where we are in reality. We need experienced leaders to come through, that's part of the building process we have embarked on."

The requirement to eventually name a squad with a 50:50 split between white and non-white players is another challenge, albeit it an admirable one - though the line-up for AMI Stadium resembles one from yesteryear.

Coetzee has stacked his bench with abrasive ball-running Afrikaner forwards while black hooker Bongi Mbonami, prop Trevor Nyakane and midfield back Lionel Mapoe have been omitted.

Whether those personnel changes will enable damage limitation is debatable - the TAB have installed the All Blacks as prohibitive $1.04 favourites; the Springboks are $9 and there is no quote for South Africa 13+.

Strauss and Coetzee acknowledged the Springboks had been written off although they won last year in Johannesburg and the winning margin in the last four tests was seven points or less.

"Criticism and critical questions from outside is fair, it's part of the game, but we're not there yet," said Strauss, who said the expectations would still be high back home regardless of the All Blacks current form.

Coetzee, while pleading for patience, realised the pressure on him was similar to the scrutiny that faced counterpart Steve Hansen and his predecessors.

"It is tough. You blokes know how World Cup after World Cup how you felt not winning a World Cup."

