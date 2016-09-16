Kieran Read scoffs at TAB's Boks odds

TAB laughs at Boks but All Blacks captain Read remains wary

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF.CO.NZ All Blacks gearing up to take on South Africa this weekend in Christchurch.

With the TAB on the cusp of joining the masses in lampooning the Springboks, Kieran Read must wish he could tell his players to throw all their phones in a bucket of water, not read the paper and turn the TV off.

Because it seems nearly everyone reckons the Springboks are rubbish.

All Blacks captain Read, speaking to media on a balmy afternoon in Christchurch following the squad's captain's run at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, joined his coach Steve Hansen in demanding his players not allow complacency to result in embarrassment when they meet the Boks in the Rugby Championship test on Saturday night.

PHIL WALTER / GETTY IMAGES All Blacks captain Kieran Read (front) has now won his first 15 tests as a test skipper, taking over the world record from former All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore.

The TAB have listed the All Blacks at just $1.04 to win, while the Springboks, who haven't won in New Zealand since 2009, have blown out to $9.

READ MORE:

* Ex-AB remembers old Bok battles

* Ardie Savea expects tough start against Boks

* Springboks make two changes to pack

* Eddie Jones accuses NZ of controlling rugby world

* All Blacks: 5 talking points ahead of the test

* Jones: ABs are flawed

* Ardie Savea starts against Boks

* Jake White fears for future of South African rugby

If you have read, or listened, to the All Blacks' players comments this week they have said all the right things. Yes, they respect the Boks. No, they are not writing them off. But is this for real?

Read and Hansen will know for sure when the game unfolds.

Read, when responding to the news that the bookies don't rate the Springboks, a side that has lost three of their six tests this year, had this to say when asked if he agreed with the odds.

"No, I don't - you have to turn up and play in test matches," he said. "I haven't even looked at that. We don't want to let down our fans and let down each other. This Springboks team will be pretty eager to prove some people wrong, and I guess if you are on the other side of it you will certainly listen to it a bit more."

TVNZ Jerome Kaino expecting physical clash against the Boks

If the All Blacks win they will secure the Rugby Championship title, reclaiming it off the Wallabies who won it last year. The points table, after three rounds, reads: All Blacks 16, Springboks 6, Argentina 5, Wallabies 4.

Not surprisingly, given the way the All Blacks struggled to contain Argentina for 50 minutes in Hamilton last weekend, Read has requested his lot put the heat on the South Africans by screaming out of the gates early on.

In Hamilton Argentina rocked them with an early try to Santiago Cordero and trailed just 24-22 after 50 minutes. Then the All Blacks tightened their defence around the ruck fringes, altered their tackling technique to prevent their opponents recycling clean ball and with playmaker Beauden Barrett seeing space and gaps they eased home 57-22.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz All Blacks players Israel Dagg, Lima Sopoaga and Liam Coltman visit Cashmere High School ahead of their game against South Africa on Saturday.

"Our start is pretty important," Read confirmed. "We don't really wanting to be focusing on them, but I know if we can get a start in terms of our physicality and a bit of intensity in our own play that the scoreboard does funny things to teams.

"If we can get a lead, obviously that helps. I know it will take a big effort against the Springboks."





- Stuff