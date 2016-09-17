All Blacks aim to keep juggernaut rolling against Springboks in Christchurch

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES The All Blacks are continuing to fight complacency even as they build on their impressive record.

Only 14km has separated All Blacks and Springboks hotels in Christchurch this week, but, if you take heed of all the recent conjecture, they may as well have taken residence on different planets.

It seems everything All Blacks coach Steve Hansen touches, even when his team sputters as they did for 50 minutes before clouting Argentina 57-22 in Hamilton last weekend, continues to turn a golden colour.

For his Springboks counterpart Allister Coetzee the darkness is fast descending, and few are giving him any hope of sweeping away the gloomy clouds win a shock victory over the All Blacks at AMI Stadium on Saturday night.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF.CO.NZ All Blacks gearing up to take on South Africa this weekend in Christchurch.

Coetzee has experienced a dreadful initiation to the new job at international level, with recent losses to Australia and Argentina encouraging his detractors to dare each other to see who can bury him first.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Steve Hansen has guided the All Blacks to 55 wins from 60 tests since 2012. The test on Saturday night will be the first time he has pitted wits against Springboks coach Allister Coetzee.

Few could argue that the All Blacks, who have bagged 14 consecutive wins since losing to the Wallabies in Sydney last year, have remained rugby's hottest ticket since defending the World Cup.

You couldn't bribe them to say this in public, but maybe they are now dangling a fat carrot in front of their own snouts by daring themselves to become the first tier-one team to set a new record of 18 consecutive test wins.

Why not? If they run over the Springboks, followed by wins over Argentina and South Africa in Buenos Aires and Durban, the All Blacks will get the chance to hit that milestone when they face Ireland in Chicago in early November.

TVNZ Jerome Kaino expecting physical clash against the Boks

Which brings us to back to Coetzee. Setting records is the last thing on his mind. He just wants to reboot. That starts by trying to get the Springboks to win in New Zealand for the first time since 2009.

It would be wrong to say he has the most unenviable job in international rugby because there would be a long list of candidates from the Republic who would sacrifice plenty to secure the coveted position.

Yet it comes with some significant strings attached. Coetzee is now a man burdened by history, and charged with the task of accelerating the process of getting more non-whites into the test side.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz All Blacks players Israel Dagg, Lima Sopoaga and Liam Coltman visit Cashmere High School ahead of their game against South Africa on Saturday.

Under Coetzee, who replaced Heyneke Meyer after the World Cup, the Springboks have lost their last two Rugby Championship matches to Aussies and Pumas, required a late drop goal to beat the latter in South Africa and were fortunate to escape with a 2-1 series over Ireland in June.

Noting what has happened in the past means the All Blacks shouldn't lose perspective, even if the Springboks' recent form indicates Coetzee has yet to get a grip on this massive responsibility.

Hansen has never put himself under such pressure, and his remarkable run of 55 wins from 60 matches since 2012 places him among the coaching greats.

Being a successful coach requires a skillset bag stacked with all the tricks; the ability to stroke a player's ego, hold his hand, offer technical advice, swing a sharp stick, or just play the role of Mr Angry if necessary.

So when Hansen keeps telling everyone the All Blacks are not joining almost everyone else - at least it seems that way - in saying the Springboks have little chance of winning this match you would would expect his players are listening.

"We fight complacency all the time because losing hurts," Hansen said. "It's about taking a look at yourself, personally, and how you want to represent not only the jersey but your country, fans and family.

"And we work really hard at that. We take a lot of pride about trying to be better every time we play. We are not always successful at that but it certainly makes for an interesting week, every week."

