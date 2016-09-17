Who really is the best All Black? Split vote, but Ben Smith soars and scores again

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF.CO.NZ All Blacks gearing up to take on South Africa this weekend in Christchurch.

Warren Gatland got it half right, reckon two pretty astute observers of All Black rugby. It's a Smith, all right, who is the best player on the planet right now, just not the one nominated by the second-term British and Irish Lions coach on his scouting mission down under.

Gatland caused a few brows to furrow around New Zealand rugby's chattering classes when he offered, unprompted, in an interview prior to last weekend's Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Hamilton the assessment that All Black halfback Aaron Smith was the best player in the world.

The Wales and Lions head coach told Sky TV: "[The All Blacks] have taken their game to another level. There's one player in particular who is the driving force, and that is Aaron Smith. He's the best player in the world at the moment. "You take him out of that All Black team and they might be a little vulnerable. He's pretty special."

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES In a team of world-class operators, the ultra-consistent Ben Smith stands out as a man apart for the dominant All Blacks.

Of course, Smith then, on cue, had one of his less effective tests in the All Blacks' 57-22 victory, subbed just eight minutes into the second half, with coach Steve Hansen admitting he hadn't coped well with some concerted pressure that came his way.

Not to worry. Possibly Smith's Hamilton misfire was the exception that proves the rule. The speedy halfback has undoubtedly been a key performer in an All Blacks outfit that has indeed gone next level after tucking away a second straight World Cup.

They are breathing rarefied air in 2016, extending their overall win streak to 14 in Hamilton, their home run to an incredible 43 on the bounce and their record under Hansen to 55 victories, two draws and just three defeats. They look on the verge of something very special indeed.

They have coped with the departure of six legends (and a smattering of the supporting cast) by simply not missing a beat. The way they built through the June sweep of the Welsh, demolished the Wallabies and then left the Pumas in their dust with that blistering second half reaffirms they're a team not just on top of their game, but on top of the game.

But is Gatland right? Does Smith's swiftness of foot and clearance make him a man apart in a team apart?

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Ben Smith is sperb in the air, makes all the right decisions and has top-level speed and strength.

It's a big call in an outfit that boasts such in-form operators as Beauden Barrett (the big mover of 2016), Ben Smith, Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino, Brodie Retallick and Dane Coles, to name just some who might rival the halfback's sphere of influence.

Former national coach John Hart and ex-test great turned Sky analyst Jeff Wilson both sit in the Ben Smith camp when nominating their most influential All Blacks, and by extension best player in the game.

"He's probably the most complete footballer I've seen," says Wilson, rather emphatically. "He has become the most influential, and the most versatile player for the All Blacks. They play him anywhere, from second five back to fullback, and his decision-making and accuracy are first rate. Like any player he has the odd game when he may not have as great an influence, but when he is on there are so many aspects to his game that are of such value.

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ Aaron Smith is the perfect No 9 for a team that play at the velocity of the All Blacks.

"You look at his positional play, you think about his work under the high ball, his desperation and accuracy on defence, his attacking ability, his range, and he's like Cully (Christian Cullen), he beats the first man every time. We see his kicking skills, playmaking ability, finishing skills. It's the complete package, and now you're adding a leadership role."

Hart, an assistant coach with the 1987 World Cup-winning All Blacks and head coach from 1996-99, says it's a close call between the two Smiths, but, like Wilson, he is won over by the utility back's overall package.

"Aaron Smith's clearance of the ball gives the All Blacks incredible space and time, and he's clearly above any other halfback in the world ... but I think Ben Smith is the most influential player because he is a brilliant defender, brilliant attacker, pops up anywhere, his strength in the tackle and go-forward are unbelievable, and his skills in the air are so good.

PHOTOSPORT Beauden Barrett has incredible instincts, deceptive speed and great vision.

"When you're defining outstanding players you've got to ask, do they have a weakness? I don't see any weaknesses in Ben Smith. When does Ben Smith have a six-out-of-10 game? He's eight or nine every game."

Former All Black great and now astute analyst Andrew Mehrtens, perhaps appreciating the halfback's role more than most, agrees with Gatland's assertion.

"Aaron Smith brings the ability to give guys time. The speed and accuracy of his pass and decision-making is invaluable. The speed of him getting to the ball, and getting it away, and hitting the right guy ... he is the spark for these All Blacks. He gives that extra metre or second to make a decision.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Kieran Read is a complete player with outstanding skills, strength and aerial ability.

"He also embodies what these All Blacks are about, conforming to a point but bringing your strengths to the team. He's one of the characters, and one of the most competitive individuals too. He leads the haka as well, and from the word go takes the team by the scruff of the neck and forces them around."

Former All Black lock and Sky pundit Ian Jones looks at it from the viewpoint of players transforming the way their position is played, and opts for hooker Danes Coles slightly ahead of Aaron Smith.

"In our lifetime you don't get many guys that come along and change the way the game is played and we have two in Aaron and Dane, and may have three if Ardie Savea has his chance."

FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES Brodie Retallick has a workrate off the charts.

But Jones cites the example of young hookers at the national under-19 tournament in Taupo now running round looking to emulate the style of Coles.

"His ability to run these lines into holes and beat defenders is something we've never really seen internationally in a hooker, and his speed is something we've never really seen in a hooker. Plus, he's given the ability with the All Black game-plan to be able to do that."

Honourable mentions go to Retallick, Barrett, skipper Read and in-form blindside Jerome Kaino who are all on top of their game.

MARTIN HUNTER/GETTY IMAGES Dane Coles is dynamic, deadly and tough.

And the presumption that the most influential All Black is by definition the best player in the game. Is there a touch of arrogance in this?

Wilson: "Is there a player around the world I'd replace in our starting XV? I don't know. Maybe Israel Folau, maybe someone from England. But I'd have to think long and hard about where I'd fit them in."

Mehrtens: "I don't think it's arrogance. Right now they are the best team in the world and there are reasons for that ─ some of those are collective and some are the individual brilliance of certain players."

And right now let's just agree that the All Blacks have two Smiths doing a heck of a lot more than yeoman's work.

BEST OF THE BEST: All Blacks MVP contenders

Dane Coles − hooker

Age 29; 43 tests*

The skinny: Redefining the role of the hooker with his speed of foot, slickness of step and ability to get into the wide channels. Still taking care of his core jobs too. Dynamic, deadly and as tough as a woodpecker's lips.

Brodie Retallick − lock

Age 25; 54 tests*

The skinny: The big unit (2.04m, 120kg) just keeps on keeping on with unerring consistency. Does the tight stuff, carries with impunity, tackles like a demon and can offload like a midfield back. And a workrate off the charts.

Kieran Read − No 8, captain

Age 30; 91 tests*

The skinny: A complete player with outstanding skills, strength and aerial ability. If anything, the All Black loose trio has gone up a gear since the retirement of Richie McCaw and Read, surely, has to take a lot of credit for that.

Aaron Smith − halfback

Age 27; 54 tests*

The skinny: The conductor of the All Blacks' fast-paced, multi-faceted attacking game at its best. Speed to the ball and swiftness of clearance make him the perfect No 9 for a team that like to play at the velocity these guys do.

Beauden Barrett − first five-eighth

Age 25; 43 tests*

The skinny: Erupted in 2016. Always had tremendous skill and pace, but has evolved into the perfect attacking No 10 this year. Incredible instincts, deceptive speed and great vision. Tactical game improved hugely.

Ben Smith − fullback/wing

Age 30; 55 tests*

The skinny: Just getting better and better as an all-round footballer. At his best at fullback, but a handy right wing and more than capable centre. Superb in air, makes all the right decisions and top-level speed and strength. Supreme operator.

* test caps include Saturday night's v South Africa in Christchurch

