Allister Coetzee sat down with the demeanour of a rugby tactician that wasn't remotely surprised by the outcome as he joined the growing list of international coaches unable to implement a means of beating the All Blacks.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Springboks coach Allister Coetzee.

The affable head coach of the Springboks certainly wasn't blindsided by the world champions' performance at AMI Stadium on Saturday night, New Zealand extending their winning streak to 15 tests was predicted long before South Africa had lost to a Wallabies side that lost their Bledisloe Cup doubleheader by a combined score of 71-17.

Considering South African rugby is rebuilding - and transforming - not even the most optimistic Boer expected the Springboks to inflict the All Blacks first defeat at home since John Smit's team won the Tri-Nations at Hamilton, in 2009.

South Africa's fourth Rugby Championship match was not about avoiding defeat, more the magnitude of it and on that score it was a disappointment given they were figuratively in touch at halftime when trailing 15-10.

GETTY IMAGES The All Blacks pose with the Freedom Cup after beating South Africa 41-13 in their Rugby Championship test in Christchurch on Saturday night.

They lost 41-13, the third heaviest losing margin in a 92-test history that started in 1921.

Coetzee, whose tenure also includes losses to Ireland and Argentina since he was appointed in April was realistic given his history touring New Zealand with the Stormers and as Jake White's assistant between 2004 and 2007.

He experienced the anguish of last-minutes losses in Christchurch [Doug Howlett's last-minute try in 2004] and Dunedin [Keven Mealamu from a lineout drive in 2007] during that stint, here he experienced another form of anguish as the All Blacks racked up six tries after Bryan Habana gave the Springboks early hope.

The All Blacks scored their first half tries off Springbok errors - Israel Dagg crossed soon after Elton Jantjies dropped the restart after Habana's slick finish - and it was again an ominous sign when the first five-eighth started the second half with a kick out on the full.

"We scored a great try and just after the kick-off we let New Zealand in," Coetzee lamented.

"Those are soft moments. They capitalised on that. That's the difference between the two teams at this point in time," he said.

"They know when to play, where to play, without making mistakes."

Coetzee nominated defence [the All Blacks made 14 line breaks to 2] the kicking game and decision making as the major areas of concern but insisted he was "still positive" about the team as the latest rebuild continues.

However, Coetzee did concede he would have to reassess his squad before the Springboks Rugby Championship campaign resumes with the Wallabies in Pretoria on October 2 [NZ time].

"Maybe some players are not ready for this level yet. I will have to make some tough decisions, he said, before reiterating the need for fans to be patient.

Coetzee admitted he wasn't taken aback that the All Blacks had managed the departure of legends Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith with ease.

"If you look at how seamlessly Kieran Read has taken to his role, the senior core of the team is still functioning well, and also the experience they've got.

"I had to look at a new halfback combination, [Faf de Klerk and Jantjies, who have 16 caps between them]. Compare that to Beauden [Barrett] and Aaron Smith."

"Full credit to New zealand, their systems are working well. The transition from World Cup-winning team to the next has been very, very good, unlike in our case."

