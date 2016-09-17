All Blacks thump Springboks 41-13 in Christchurch

SKY SPORT The All Blacks have kept their unbeaten run in 2016 alive with a convincing 41-13 win over the Springboks in Christchurch.

At times it is hard not to liken the All Blacks to a cruel cat that likes to toy with a bird with a busted wing.

Because for the first 50 minutes of the test at AMI Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday night the Springboks were in this contest. And then the All Blacks applied a stranglehold to power away to win 41-13 and surge further ahead on the Rugby Championship table.

Sound familiar? Yes, that's right, Argentina were competitive for about the same amount of time when they met the All Blacks in Hamilton a week ago and eventually got spanked 57-22.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Phil Walter/Getty Images Iain McGregor/Fairfax NZ Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Iain McGregor/Fairfax NZ Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Iain McGregor/Fairfax NZ Phil Walter/Getty Images Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Iain McGregor/Fairfax NZ Phil Walter/Getty Images PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Phil Walter/Getty Images Iain McGregor/Fairfax NZ Iain McGregor/Fairfax NZ Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Phil Walter/Getty Images Phil Walter/Getty Images Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Iain McGregor/Fairfax NZ Iain McGregor/Fairfax NZ Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Phil Walter/Getty Images Kieran Read holds up the Freedom Cup after the 80-minute-long massacre that was the match against the Boks. Say "cheese", boys. The All Blacks pose with the Freedom Cup following the championship match against the Springboks at AMI Stadium. Awh, mate! Jerome Kaino's injured and he looks about as gutted as the fans will be. Ardie Savea scores a try. Whatta champion. Someone get that man a drink. Everyone looks like their feeling some pain here. At least TJ Perenara's got the try to make him feel better. Ardie Savea scores a try. His team mates look pretty happy about it. The Boks ... less so. Security help a man off the pitch. Not only did he lose his way and end up on the field, he also lost his clothes. How odd. He looks happy enough about the whole situation, though. Apparently he felt the need to give the goal posts a mid-game inspection (we're speculating here). That security guard probably saw more than he expected. Faf de Klerk wears a look of "you win some, you lose some". Yeah, so Francois Hougaard doesn't look too happy. He must've seen the scoreboard. TJ Perenara is pictured somewhere in here, mobbed by teammates after scoring his try. Another angle, and TJ Perenara is still buried under a mass of prime New Zealand muscle. Dem feels ... TJ Perenara tastes the sweet, sweet justice of landing a try. Francois Hougaard looks like he's just hit a wall as he competes for a high ball against Israel Dagg and Ben Smith. Sam Whitelock doesn't look impressed in spite of his try - or is he smiling under the beard? Ben Smith (left) gets a congratulatory pat on the head by Israel Dagg. Unstoppable! Ardie Savea of the All Blacks dives over to score a try. Ardie Savea of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a try. It all looks very dramatic, something akin to a renaissance painting. Running like a man possessed, Ben Smith leaves the Boks eating dust as he grabs another try. Ardie Savea - with a look of sheer determination - dives over to score a try. Fullback Ben Smith shows just how nimble he can be, running circles 'round South Africa first five eighth Elton Jantjies, who takes it sitting down. All Black openside flanker Ardie Savea scores a try and is (rightfully) the centre of celebrations with his brother, Julian Savea, and Sam Whitelock. Go you good thing! Aaron Smith makes a break with the ball. Jerome Kaino comes to a bit of a stop. Faf de Klerk makes a move. Israel Dagg scores a try and looks very happy about it. Kieran Read of New Zealand on the charge against Juan de Jongh of South Africa. Kieran Read of the All Blacks leads the haka and gives the Boks an idea about what they're in for.. Ben Smith of the All Blacks makes a break. Ryan Crotty of New Zealand knocks the ball on, and looks like he knows it, while being tackled by Jesse Kriel. Ryan Crotty of New Zealand knocks the ball on while being tackled by Jesse Kriel of South Africa. All Black fullback Ben Smith storms toward the try line like a freight train. Lean on me ... Beauden Barrett gets tackled by South African first five eighth Elton Jantjies. Israel Dagg celebrates a try. He's either stood on a prickle, or that's the face of one very happy chappy. Aaron Smith is pictured during the haka. 1 of 35 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

What happened on a balmy Canterbury night in front of almost 21,000 fans was this. The Springboks were in the fight at 15-10 early in the second half, when the crowd, no doubt to the disgust of the purists, signalled their frustration by executing a Mexican wave.

That seemed to set the All Blacks off. Perhaps they don't like the human waves, either. Ben Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock and TJ Perenara scored unanswered tries as the Springboks failed to counter the powerful All Blacks scrum or the adventurous counter-attack.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks a potent mix of talent and humility

* Ardie Savea starts in style

* Live: ABs v the Boks

* Ben Smith voted best of a great bunch

* Kieran Read argues the odds

* Two teams, but a world apart

GETTY IMAGES All Blacks wing Julian Savea scored his first try against the Springboks when he charged over in the first half of the test at AMI Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Two of the best for the New Zealanders were the fellows in the jerseys numbered two and nine. Coles and Smith. Say it fast and it sounds like a department store, but, really, it could also be just as apt for a demolition firm given the way they helped take the Springboks apart.

Hooker Coles' issued the final transfers for three tries, the last, a long flat pass to Whitelock, was a cracker. Halfback Aaron Smith, before he was replaced by TJ Perenara in the second spell, also kept the momentum going with his crisp transfers to a backline that stands so flat.

Playmaker Beauden Barrett wasn't as hot as he was against the Argies, but even if he isn't busting the defensive line the problem for opponents is they cannot afford to drift and that sucks in defenders.

Don't be too quick to put the boot into the Boks. They tried, but simply were not good enough. Playmaker Elton Jantjies defended well, and he will be sore for a few days after being forced to block big ball runners, but makes far too many errors. And that really hurt the tourists.

One concern for the All Blacks was the sight of flanker Jerome Kaino leaving the park with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Within a couple of minutes, tries were traded midway through the first spell; Bryan Habana ran a terrific angle to accept Warren Whiteley's pass as the Springboks struck first, but they barely had time to stop trading high-fives because Israel Dagg tipped a bucket of cold water over their celebrations with a five-pointer of his own.

The seeds for veteran wing Habana's try were sown deep downfield, the initial thrust provided by Johan Goosen, who earns his Euros playing alongside Dan Carter in Paris, and then Pieter-Steph du Toit.

You could imagine the sirens going off between the All Blacks' players ears as they scrambled back, and Habana ensured they paid for their early defensive mishap by not shutting down Goosen near the ruck.

Which made what happened next incredibly painful if you were a Springboks supporter. For reasons only he will be able to explain Jantjies fumbled Barrett's long kick-off, and the All Blacks could hardly believe their good fortune as the forwards picked the turf off their boots declared the next scrum would be a belter.

It was, Barrett hit the line hard, Smith switched the point of the attack by unloading a long flat pass to Coles and Dagg didn't blow his chance.

Smith and Coles's fingerprints all over the next try to Julian Savea, the big wing scoring his 43rd test try in 47 tests - his first against the Springboks since his test debut in 2012.





All Blacks 41 (Israel Dagg, Julian Savea, Ben Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, TJ Perenara tries; Beauden Barrett 4 con, pen) Springboks 13 (Bryan Habana try; Elton Jantjies con, 2 pen). HT: 15-10.





- Stuff