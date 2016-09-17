All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino biggest casualty following win over Springboks

NZN VIDEO "They're a formidable opponent and someone we've had a big history playing against, and to be able to come away with a win is pretty satisfying," coach Steve Hansen said, after the game at AMI Stadium.

A shoulder injury suffered by Jerome Kaino might cause him some restless nights, but there are no excuses for satisfied All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to not sleep like a cherub this week.

Blindside flanker Kaino was forced to retire after falling awkwardly during the 41-13 win over the Springboks at AMI Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday night, with Matt Todd replacing him in the second half.

It takes a lot to make a warrior like Kaino to farewell a test match and he appeared to be in considerable discomfort as his taped-up torso was examined on the sideline.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ All Blacks Sam Whitelock scored one of the All Blacks' six tries during their 41-13 in over the Springboks in Christchurch on Saturday night.

"Jerome is pretty sore," Hansen confirmed. "How bad it is, we won't know until tomorrow but I am picking he won't be jumping around doing handstands."

READ MORE:

* Ardie Savea starts in style

* All Blacks belt Boks

* All Blacks a potent mix of talent and humility

The good news for Kaino, and Hansen, is that the All Blacks are not scheduled to play their next match, against Argentina in Buenos Aires, until October 2 and if the damage to the AC joint is not serious he could travel.

Regardless of whether Kaino is passed fit to tour, Hansen indicated that changes for his side's next Rugby Championship match are likely because he has to manage players' workloads, and there is a need to give some inexperienced members of the squad more exposure at test level.

"We are getting to that point of the season where we have to roll the dice … We can't keep playing the same athletes the whole time and expect them to have that same zip and zing at the end of the season," Hansen said.

"Come the end of the season we are going to go around the world twice and play seven test matches. We are going to have to use the rest of the squad and that will probably start in Argentina. We will have to play it smart."

That could see either Elliot Dixon or Liam Squire getting a start in the loose trio, and maybe utlity back Damian McKenzie getting named on the bench.

Banging on about the All Blacks' ability to thrive, despite losing more than 800 test caps since the World Cup, is nothing new: but even Hansen admitted he was surprised how his team had progressed after farewelling Richie McCaw, Keven Mealamu, Tony Woodcock, Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith.

The way the team has been able to continue their success under new captain Kieran Read, and remain deadly on attack with a new playmaker in Beauden Barrett and a rejigged midfield containing Ryan Crotty and Malakai Fekitoa, means the side have now won all seven tests this season.

"To be really honest, no," Hansen said. "I knew that we had some really talented people but we had also lost a lot of talent. The thing we lost the most was experience. What I have been so pleased with is how Reado has stepped up and his leadership group … have gone to another level."

It is the All Blacks' ability to somehow flick a switch in the second half and crush their opponents that has been one of the major talking points. Then there is the willingness to accept they have to be clever enough to tweak their strategies.

"Sometimes people want us to hang on to the ball at the time, but the game is about shaping the defence," Hansen added. "Sometimes you have got to kick it. We had a plan tonight - that we didn't want to kick it too far, we wanted contestables.

"I thought Beauden kicked really well and stuck to the plan."

Two players who reinforced why they are considered the world's best in their positions were hooker Dane Coles and halfback Aaron Smith. By their own standards, they were below their best during the 57-22 win over Argentina last weekend.

Coles threw two balls over the back of his lineouts and Smith was subbed in the third quarter because the coaches felt he wasn't able to get his usual rhythm into his game and TJ Perenara benefitted when the momentum shifted.

"It was really satisfying for them and the coaching group," Hansen noted. "Mentally they showed they have a bit of fortitude."

- Stuff