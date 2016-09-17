All Blacks player ratings: Who was hot and who was not in the Bok bashing

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Ardie Savea scored a try in a quality effort in his first test start against the Springboks in Christchurch.

The All Blacks made it 15 test victories in a row, eight of their last nine over the Boks and 44 on the trot on home soil as they trounced South Africa 41-13 in their Rugby Championship clash in Christchurch. Here's how the men in black rated out of 10 in the big game down south.

Ben Smith 8

He doesn't get a 9 because he dropped that easy pass quarter of an hour into the second half. But this classy operator was once again a menace all night as he scored a try, made ground at will, did everything he had to and continued to prove he's the best in this business.

Israel Dagg 7

Make no mistake. This is guy is playing very, very well. But he suffers in comparison with the peerless Smith. Continues to excel on the right wing, and why would you change that lineup the way they're rolling now.

Malakai Fekitoa 6

Solid effort. Carried well. One bad handling error. Still struggling to make an impact, but he's trying hard and you get the feeling he's close to a return to his best.

Ryan Crotty 6

Not as good as last week, but he's still doing what's required in the midfield which, more often than not, is to shift the ball or else take the tackle so someone else can shift the ball. Reliable operator who's going to be a perpetual 6-7 at this level.

Julian Savea 8

The Bus is back running on schedule. Scored one nicely taken try, set up another with a powerhouse run in the 22 to keep things rolling. Look, this so-called problem child has now scored 43 tries in 47 tests. Some problem.

Beauden Barrett 7

Five out of seven off the boot. Better. Nice run to set up Israel Dagg's try. Couple of flashes of brilliance but this wasn't the night for him to imprint his magic. Still on top of his game and always on the verge of unleashing something special.

Aaron Smith 8

Damnit, but for a glaring missed tackle before Habana's try, this would be a 9. It was a great response off a sub-par effort (by his standards). Back to his super sharp best clearing the ball and his zinging pass set the ABs on their way. His cutouts laid on the first two tries, and a bnrilliant run set up Ardie Savea's.

Kieran Read 7

Did the business. As this guy does now on a weekly basis. Loved the physical challenge the Boks brought, and stood up to it manfully.

Ardie Savea 7

Excellent effort in his first test start. Scored a nice try off Aaron Smith's sniping run, set up Ben Smith's try with his take off Brodie Retallick's offload and forced a turnover or two. A carry or two more, and it would have been officially awesome.

Jerome Kaino 7

The big fella did all the tight work required, made one big carry late in the first half and retired 13 minutes into the second spell with what looked a shoulder injury. On top of his game.

Sam Whitelock 7

Loved the 20m cutout pass Coles arrowed him for the second-half try, and otherwise put in an excellent shift up front. Part of a forward effort that wore down the Boks in the second 40.

Brodie Retallick 8

The best lock in the game. No doubt. You heard it here. Handles like a back and hits like a Transformer. Nice transfer to Aaron Smith set up Ben Smith's try. A towering presence.

Owen Franks 7

Yes, he's now gone 84 tests without a try. But he's won two World Cups, hardly loses a game in the black jersey and is the anchor of the best scrum in the game. Another worthy shift.

Dane Coles 10

Deep breath. Let's do it. Not one, not two, but three try assists from the hooker? Are you kidding! Didn't play that well last week. Played exquisitely this one. Hit his lineouts too. Surely just showing off when he pitched a 20m looping cutout to Sammy Whitelock for his five-pointer.

Joe Moody 7

Did the business for a scrum that worked into the ascendancy. Made one crucial tackle too to snuff out a likely Bok attack.

RESERVES

Codie Taylor 6

Fourteen quality minutes off the pine for Coles. Enjoyed the pace of the game when he came on.

Wyatt Crockett 6

Came on early in second half. Early scrum penalty, but came back well and forced a key turnover that yielded a try. Luxury to bring on such experience.

Charlie Faumuina 7

Played the last 27 minutes, and the scrum certainly benefited from his presence. Big part of another second-half surge.

Luke Romano 5

Solid shift for the last quarter. Nothing more.

Matt Todd 6

Is this the best third-string openside in world rugby? Surely. Looked at home in the near half-hour he got. Made one fabulous tackle too.

TJ Perenara 7

What a one-two Hansen now has at halfback. Scored the final try with a great strike off a scrum and generally got right into the thick of things. Playing well.

Lima Sopoaga

​Not rated. Just a dozen minutes when the contest was over.

Anton Lienert-Brown 5

Played last quarter of an hour. Enjoyed it, without doing anything special.

- Stuff